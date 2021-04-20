Released versions 19043.962 and 19042.962 in beta and preview

Yesterday there was another busy night with two new versions of the Windows Insider program. They introduced a new version of build 21H1, Build 19043.962 (KB5001330) and 19042.962 (KB5001391). This new update is available on the Beta and Release Preview channels. This update includes quality improvements and changes beyond typical bug fixes.

Hello #WindowsInsiders, we have released 21H1 Build 19043.962 on the Beta and Preview Channel version.

– Windows Insider, April 19, 2021

What’s new and improved in Build 19042.962 and 19043.962 in Insider

The Windows Insider team is rolling out the new News & Interests feature on the Windows taskbar in the Beta and Release Preview rings. We have discussed this feature in the past on the Dev Channel which has been continuously improved based on our feedback. News and Points of Interest in the taskbar keep you up to date with information at a glance. Fixed an issue that prevented a site from exiting Microsoft Edge setup mode as expected. Fixed an issue that did not completely remove mandatory profiles when logging out when using the “Delete cached copies of roaming profiles” Group Policy. Fixed an issue that caused empty icons to appear in the Start menu with names such as “ms-resource: AppName” or “ms-resource: appDisplayName”. These blank icons represent installed applications and appear for approximately 15 minutes after upgrading to a newer version of Windows 10. Installing this update prevents these blank icons from appearing on the Start menu. Addresses an issue with Microsoft’s Japanese Input Method Editor (IME) that prevented an application’s custom application window from displaying correctly. Fixed an issue that occurred when installing inventory apps. Changed an issue that includes kernel mode rules for .NET applications in Windows Defender application control policies. As a result, the directives generated are much larger than necessary. Fixed an issue that caused devices to fail in the device health attestation. Fixed an issue that disabled S mode when enabling System Guard Safe Start on a system running Windows 10 in S mode. Fixed an issue that caused lsass.exe to increase memory usage by up to that the system becomes unusable. This happens when Transport Layer Security (TLS) resumes a session. Fixed an issue with a race condition between the task scheduler and the workstation service. Therefore, users cannot automatically join an Azure Active Directory (AAD) hybrid domain and the error 0x80070490 is generated. Fixed an issue that caused Azure Active Directory authentication to fail after logging into Windows Virtual Desktop machines. Fixed an issue that caused AAD work accounts to unexpectedly disappear from certain apps, such as Microsoft Teams or Microsoft Office. An issue with a partial Service Connection Point (SCP) configuration that prevents dsregcmd.exe from working. This issue occurs because of a case-sensitive domain name comparison that occurs when joining a hybrid Azure Active Directory domain using single sign-on (SSO). Addressed an issue that accidentally triggered AAD Hybrid Junction when the “Register domain joined computers as devices” Group Policy is disabled. For more information, see Publish configuration tasks for Azure AD hybrid join. Added the ability to adjust the idle time before a headset goes to sleep in the Windows Mixed Reality Settings app. Fixed an issue that could cause a stop error when Docker containers were running in the sandbox. Fixed an issue that caused auto-enrollment and certificate retrieval to fail with the error “Parameter is incorrect”. An issue that could prevent Microsoft Defender Application Guard virtual machines from responding when Microsoft Defender Application Guard for Office opens a document has ended. This problem may occur in some devices or in drivers that use GPU hardware accelerated programming. An issue was detected that prevented some media players from playing content on hybrid devices running dGPU on iGPU displays. Fixed an issue with racing conditions causing high CPU usage. As a result, the system stops working and crashes occur. Fixed a deadlock issue in the New Technology File System (NTFS). Fixed an issue that prevented dwm.exe from working in some cases. Addresses an issue that could prevent an application screen from functioning when using an embedded Remote Desktop ActiveX control in an HTML page. Windows Server Storage Migration Service enhanced by: Adding support for migrating NetApp FAS arrays to Windows servers and clusters. Solve multiple issues and improve reliability.