remains at 118 and increases in eight autonomous communities

Posted: Thursday Jun 03 2021 6:45 PM

The Department of Health is reporting 5,250 new cases of coronavirus and 50 more deaths from the pandemic in the past 24 hours. This is clear from his report on Thursday, in which he estimates at 3,693,012 the total number of contaminations since the start of the health crisis, while the deaths amount to 80,099, after having exceeded the 80,000 mark. death the day before.

Regarding the cumulative incidence, this parameter amounts to 118.29 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days, a few tenths less than the day before. This slows the decline of this indicator, which is increasing in eight autonomous communities, slightly except in La Rioja, which again exceeds 200 cases with 207.24, against 186.61 on Wednesday.

Already Monday, Fernando Simón confirmed that the evolution of the pandemic is “slow but very stable for several days now”, with a “very slow decrease” in the incidence. In addition, the director of the CCAES predicted that a relaxation of the obligatory use of the mask in places open to the open air could be envisaged “mid or end of June”.

The occupancy rate of hospitals, meanwhile, continues to decline: this Thursday, Health has 4,298 patients with coronavirus admitted to Spanish hospitals, 173 less than the day before, with a bed occupancy rate of 3 , 47%.

In intensive care units (ICU) there are 31 fewer patients than the day before: a total of 1205, with 12.57% of beds occupied. Madrid remains the only community at extreme risk for this indicator, with 26.66% of its critical beds occupied.

These are data that arrive, in any case, in a key week for the vaccination campaign, with the arrival of 4.6 million new doses, in which the executive hopes to cross the milestone of 10 million vaccinated. A goal for which there is little left: this Thursday, the number of vaccinated with the full schedule stands at 9,979,204.

In this regard, the head of Health, Carolina Darias, predicted this Wednesday a “spectacular” month of June for vaccination. In addition, the Minister celebrated that one in five Spaniards already have the full directive and that 95% of people over 60 already have at least one dose.

On Thursday, Darias told Al Rojo Vivo that the “approximate” date for the start of vaccination for adolescents aged 12 to 17 in Spain will be “two weeks before the start of classes” in September. You can hear his statements in this ARV video: