Remains of 215 children found in a former indigenous school in Canada – Whidbey Daily News

The bodies of 215 children have been found in a Canadian residential school. Some of them are said to be around three years old. As soon as this news came, there was a stir in the administration.

New Delhi. Racism has become a shocking phenomenon among permanent residents of Canada. The bodies of 215 children have been found in a Canadian residential school. Some of them are said to be around three years old. As soon as this news came, there was a stir in the administration. The school was once considered the largest residential school in Canada. According to a report, the skeletons were found at a school located in Kamloops near the town of Sareen. It is said that they were studying in a residential school built for the children of permanent residents. Locals say the government does not even have a record of the deaths.

Also read: – Shock to India’s hopes: Legal issue involved in Mehul Choksi’s extradition, return may be delayed

No government has this record.

Rosen Kashmir, head of British Columbia’s First Nation, a Salish-speaking group, said the bodies were found on the ground with the help of radar. Informing about this, Rosen Kashmir said that more bodies could be found here. More areas should be explored on the school grounds. It is never mentioned in the documents of Kamloops Indian Residential School. At the same time, a senior official said the local museum and the Royal British Columbia Museum were trying to find out about the bodies.

Also read: – Secretly married British Prime Minister Boris Johns, fianc Carrie Symonds is 23 years younger

The report was given five years ago

It is said that by the 1970s millions of First Nation children had to attend government-funded Christian schools as part of a program to adopt Canadian society. They were forced to convert to Christianity. Many children were beaten and abused. During that time 6,000 children died. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission issued a detailed report on child abuse at the institution five years ago.

School closed since 1978

British Columbia Premier John Horgan lamented the incident. He said the whole matter would be investigated. It is said that the Kamloops School ran from 1890 to 1969. A maximum of 500 children were enrolled in this school in the above city. In 1969, the Canadian government took over the running of the school from Christians and later closed the school. The school closed in 1978.