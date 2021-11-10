remember-your-mother-if-you-win-the-cervantes-prize

This will be, I’m afraid, a sentimental article. Autumn is the season for cultural awards, and one of the most sensitive minutes of so much failure is the thank you section. The moment is supposed to be so emotional that even those who criticize literary geopolitics sometimes incur gratitude towards their land, their countrymen or their language worthy of Candela (María Barranco) in Women on the verge of a nervous breakdown , you know, the one from Malaga with whom “the Arab world” behaved fatally because a passing girlfriend turned out to be a “Shiite terrorist.”

However, the usual thing is remember family. Even from the imaginary. Even that limited company that is no longer anonymous called Carmen MOLA dedicates the novel of the Planet “to my mother.” This Wednesday Cervantes fails and one of the candidates, the Chilean Raúl Zurita, tells in his childhood memories – The whitest day – that he always asked God for three things: that Their grandmother’s pain would pass, they would not be thrown out of the rented house and, if necessary, “all four” would die at the same time. That is, his sister, his mother, his grandmother and him. The father and grandfather had died two months apart and the grief was unbearable.

Vera Coetzee , photographed by his son in Cape Town around 1955. JM Coetzee

Mothers are, in all fairness, the recipients of the highest official recognitions. For Catalina Sintes it was the first thought of her son Albert (Camus) when he won the Nobel and to the “indirect tenderness” of his mother he dedicated his precious speech Herta Müller. Contrary to most similar events, the winners do not speak at the Nobel ceremony. They do it days before – in the academy of each guild – and hours later – with more spark and less subordinates – during dinner at Stockholm City Hall. That second intervention usually goes unnoticed, but it has left unforgettable toasts.

Among them, that of JM Coetzee, the most serious writer on Earth, “one of those guys who would wear a swimsuit to commit suicide at sea ”, according to his own self-portrait. That is why his words of 10 of December 2003 (can be seen on YouTube). That night he remembered what Dorothy, his partner, had said to him days ago: “How proud your mother would be!” Novelist’s response: “If I lived I would be 99 years old and probably senile dementia. He would not find out anything ”. Later, he acknowledged, he agreed with Dorothy: “My mother would explode with pride. For whom do we do the things that lead to the Nobel if not for our mothers? ” Instantly, she dramatized an advertisement – “Mommy, Mommy, I won the award!” – and the maternal response: “Great, my love, now eat the carrots before they get cold.” To give thanks, he asked the definitive question: “Why do our mothers have to be 99 years old and have been in the grave before we can run home with the prize that makes up for all the upsets we gave them? ”