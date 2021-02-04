Remotely, with flexible, accessible schedules … As it will be the profession of the future

A little over a year ago, the first news about COVID-19 reached Spain. What we cannot imagine is that something over a month and a half later our lifestyle would be affected and change drastically, perhaps being the start of a new era.

And it is that not only have our social habits changed, the way we spent our free time, or even carried out daily activities such as shopping; A fundamental aspect of our daily life has also been affected: work. Since then, we have seen that teleworking, this alternative method which for some companies was still a long-term project, has grown and the rest. And in relation to this, we also learned that the need for more flexible and efficient working hours, where one can manage his own working time while being able to reconcile personal and professional life, was also desired as necessary.

According to Ada Rubio, coordinator of the team of psychologists at TherapyChat, the leading online psychology platform, “today, reconciliation and flexibility at work are essential to be able to achieve an adequate quality of life and mental health. Among the psychological benefits that it brings us, there would be the significant reduction of the stress produced by the saving of time in the transfers, in particular in the big cities, and the guilt and the anguish of not being able to cover the personal life well. . As a result, motivation and commitment to the company increases, and it all comes down to greater personal and professional satisfaction ”.

Faced with this openness, we find several challenges. On the one hand, as published by Adecco Group Institute, some of the main challenges that will need to be addressed this year in the labor market are:

Leadership based on emotional intelligence. Flexibility mechanisms that promote business reconciliation and competitiveness. Variable compensation models that reward effort and valuable contribution. Diversified and inclusive vision integrating all kinds of talents and talent development. Digital transformation Promotion of health to guarantee the well-being and comprehensive health of workers.

Regarding this last point, as a platform dedicated to psychology, TherapyChat knows that the characteristics and personal resources of the worker are essential to modulate the adaptation between the organizational culture, the environment from which he teleworks and his physical health and / or psychological. And it is both a personal challenge (in order to reap all the benefits of teleworking) and an organizational challenge (to maximize human resources). So, from TherapyChat, they share some of the personal characteristics that need to be promoted and nurtured in the worker:

Discipline and autonomy: Teleworking requires perseverance, great self-control to organize work with little outside supervision, also for self-motivation, and the ability to make decisions and solve problems. Organization and planning of own work, becoming more important self-efficacy and work by objectives than by schedules. Adaptation to change. Ability to work in an environment with little social contact, without continuous feedback from colleagues, but with sufficient proactivity to seek this communication and foster teamwork. With technological skills beyond what is necessary for his job.

Overall, the foundation for future work should include:

Possibility to work remotely. That’s right, the way you are most comfortable and work the best. As long as you have the technical means to do it, it doesn’t matter if you work from your usual home, if you prefer the freedom to spend time with friends or family, or in a remote place where you have always wanted to live. but could not before, by being tied to a physical place. The work of the future will be rewarded for offering this flexibility to its workers, thus valuing their efficiency more than respecting a rigid work structure. Thus, placing greater confidence in the worker, which will help him to take more responsibility and autonomy and to increase the esteem of his own abilities, also promoting his professional development. For his part, the worker will gain in quality of life by being able to have a better reconciliation with his personal life and greater freedom to be able to also achieve his personal goals. Possibility of working without fixed hours. If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that everyone matters, and that our social habits, our time with family and our time for ourselves matter a lot. Not just for the obvious part of the fun, but for better sanity. A work model that allows you to personally manage the load and plan the schedule and tasks, having an impact on a better vital balance of the worker between professional responsibilities, social commitments and other activities; and the company will gain a more efficient worker, with less absenteeism and more motivated. Focus on the passion for what you are doing. We are often involved in work models which, beyond the activity we are passionate about, involve with them other types of tasks that are not at all rewarding. The commitment to models in which the worker can focus solely and exclusively on his core activity, thus ensuring his well-being and satisfaction, will be of vital importance. Development and growth. Feeling passion for what we do is as important as perceiving development and growth as we move forward within the company. Empresas que apuesten por la formacin, espacios de debate y cooperacin entre reas y compaeros, sern las que adapten al trabajo del futuro, ms teniendo en cuenta que este tipo de acciones sern claves para, desde el teletrabajo, fomentar la cohesin del trabajador con the company. Values ​​and purpose of the brand. There is no point in feeling passion for your craft if there is no alignment and identification with the values ​​and purpose of the brand that the company follows. This is one of the most important challenges businesses will face. A worker who does not understand or share the values ​​of the company is a jaded worker who feels like they have reached their peak. But a worker aligned with the company and who believes in it is worth two. Feedback and open approach. Because no one said you always have to agree with everything, or that it’s good. Having the freedom to suggest changes, knowing that you are being listened to, and being able to receive constructive feedback remains one of the unfinished business tasks for many companies. Working to achieve it is one of the keys to success. The power of technology. Without doubt, one of the fundamental aspects where companies should invest their resources. Throughout 2020 we have seen how online trading modalities have grown and found themselves at an advantage over other traditional modalities. Special care for workers. If the adaptation between this work model of the future and the personal resources of the worker were to fail, the first consequence for the worker would be stress, having to do a significant overwork which compensates for his lack of personal resources for this particular task. There is one type of stress that we need to pay special attention to in this case, “techno-stress”, which occurs due to poor work planning and poor separation between work and personal life. . It can be identified by such signs as extending hours or not being able to disconnect the mind from work. Finally, if we add to this a worker who is not confident in his own abilities to organize and perform his work independently and with little supervision, we could reach the extreme of burnout syndrome. Thus, a major challenge for the organization of the future is to understand and offer the worker the tools to adapt.

