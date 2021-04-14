removing condom during sex without consent: man convicted of stealth rape after removing condom during sex without consent

Strong points:

If a man removes the condom without asking the woman during sex, a rape case is registered as soon as the New Zealand court can announce the penalty in that case.

In New Zealand, it has become expensive for a man to remove a condom during sex without asking the woman. Under the charge of the woman, the police registered a rape case against the accused. In New Zealand legal parlance, it is known as “stealth”. There are reports that the accused is a resident of Wellington. It is said to be the first such case in New Zealand.

The court will set an example by punishing the accused

Stealth is an act in which the man removes the condom without consent during sex. Especially when the female partner accepts to have sex only with the condom. The accused is due to appear in court for sentencing later this month. This person is expected to set a precedent for such cases in the future with conviction.

The expert also declared a criminal case

Dr Samantha Keyne of Victoria University of Wellington said in a conversation with the NZ Herald that having sex with someone with a condom may not equal having sex without it. Removing the condom during sex can pose a health risk to those involved in this activity. This can not only pose a risk of infection with HIV / AIDS, but a woman can become pregnant even if she does not want to.

Sexual violence against women increases by more than 50%

Wellington, the capital of New Zealand, has seen an increase of up to 50% in cases of sexual offenses against women in the past five years. Reports of sexual assault and related crimes increased from 157 in 2015 to 230 in 2020. It saw a 46% increase within Wellington Police Limits.

Boiling the rise in crime against women in New Zealand

People are also protesting the growing crime against women in New Zealand. Contos, a private channel for schoolgirls in Australia, has launched a popular sexual violence against women campaign. Through this campaign, the struggle of young women is told, along with other stories of sexual abuse and rape.