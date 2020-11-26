Remuneration and remuneration, protagonists of human resources management today

The latest trends in pay and compensation, analyzed by leading industry experts

The 4th Compensation and Compensation Congress already has a date: it will take place next Tuesday, December 15, at the Azca Tower (EY headquarters) in Madrid. This is an exclusive event where the latest trends in workers’ compensation and flexible compensation will be addressed: employee demands, changes in the way of delivering benefits, digitization of compensation in companies, concern about physical, emotional and financial well-being …

We will talk about all this congress which promises to be a benchmark in the human resources sector and, more precisely, in the field of the compensation of companies facing a key moment in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, both at the place of work than business.

To analyze these trends, we will have the presence of leading experts in the sector, highlighting HR executives such as Jaime Sol, Managing Partner of People Advisory Services at EY, Itxaso Larraaga, Director of People and CSR at SEUR, Joaqun Bau , HR Director at BMW Ibrica, Begoa Schoendorff, HR Director at Casino Gran Madrid, Jos Luis Risco, HR Director at EY or Miguel Charneco, CHRO at Arvato (Bertelsmann). In addition, we will also have compensation managers from large companies, including Monica Garca Ingelmo, head of benefits, human resources administration and occupational health of Orange, Javier Letona, head of compensation and Benefits of Acciona, Beln Sangrs, Head of Global Compensation and Analysis of Management in People Management at Ibercaja Banco or Emelina Colino, Director of Total Compensation and International Assignments at Repsol, among others

The congress will be held in hybrid format, with a face-to-face part in the aforementioned Torre Azca in Madrid, and a virtual part, with the event being streamed to all regions of the world. All this with the aim of guaranteeing the maximum safety of all those attending the event, taking extreme precautions in these times of pandemic that we are living. To attend there are two options: on the one hand, the VIP ticket, which allows face-to-face access to the congress and to which access is limited to a certain number of people; on the other hand, you can buy the virtual ticket through which you can follow the event in streaming and interact with speakers and sponsors.

The 4th Compensation and Compensation Congress is organized by RRHHDigital and has the professional services firm EY as “main sponsor”. As event sponsors, we have well-known companies in the compensation and human resources industry such as Cobee, Accrual, Personio and Click & Gift. BMW Madrid is the official vehicle, Coonic is the official agency and Eventelling is participating as a technological sponsor of the congress. To organize it, RRHHDigital has the collaboration of the Spanish Association of Directors of Human Resources as an institutional sponsor.

