Renault and its Cléon plant have fined € 300,000 for manslaughter – ScoopCube

The essentials On Monday, the Rouen criminal court sentenced the Renault group and its Renault plant in Cléon (Seine-Maritime) to a total fine of 300,000 euros for manslaughter of a technician who died in an accident in 2016.

The Rouen criminal court sentenced the Renault group and its Renault plant in Cléon (Seine-Maritime) on Monday to a total fine of 300,000 euros for manslaughter of a technician who died in an accident in 2016.

“SAS Renault and SNC Renault Cléon bear full responsibility for the facts that they are accused of,” said the President of the Tribunal. As an additional penalty, the verdict must be posted for one month at the entrance of the company and on the boards of the staff council.

The Renault group was fined 200,000 euros and the SNC Renault Cléon was fined 100,000 euros.

“Renault is responsible for the death of Jérôme Deschamps”

“We are relieved by this verdict,” said Karim Berbra, lawyer for the deceased employee’s family. “We are pleased that the two companies were convicted at the request of the civil parties. Renault is responsible for the death of Jérôme Deschamps. Renault has to accept the verdict and take action against the employees who are still working on the site. ”Renault and the prosecutor have ten days to appeal.

At the hearing in April, Rouen prosecutors asked for a € 200,000 fine on the work, but left the decision on the group itself to the discretion of the court.

Marion Meunier, Deputy Public Prosecutor of the Republic, had found “an accumulation of mistakes by the employer with a causal connection to the death of the victim Jérôme Deschamps, father of two children”.

The technician died on March 17, 2016 after an accident on March 10, 2016 at the Cléon plant. He had been found lifeless, crushed by the drying compartment of an industrial washing machine.

The magistrate of the public prosecutor’s office had emphasized in particular that the victim had not received “specific training in this machine” and “lack of prior risk assessment”.

“Several testimonies indicate that Jérôme Deschamps did not know how to operate the machine. He was not trained in the operation of this machine,” said the court president Mélanie Petit-Delamare.

The hearing took place in the presence of the victim’s brother and wife, civil parties such as the CGT.

“In my opinion, the company and the processes are not in question. It is a mistake of inattentiveness,” said Paul Carvalho, the former director of the factory, at the bar. “It is a dramatic accident, a trauma for me even today,” he added.