Renewed image and new projects for Wyser

Wyser, a multinational company belonging to the Gi group that offers solutions for executive search and selection and assessment and cultural transformation, launches a new corporate identity, also launching a new website

BY RRHHDigital, 04:15 – 11 March 2021



From this moment, the Wyser company formally adopts a new corporate identity, which makes it a more elegant, exceptional and modern brand. The W continues to be the protagonist, as does green, the brand’s main color, now enhanced by the use of different shades of it.

Jerome Lafuite, Global Director of Wyser, said of this new positioning: “We are changing, but caring for people remains our main value. In addition to our team spirit, our commitment to excellence and our market experience, which is increasingly appreciated by clients and candidates. With the launch of a new brand identity, we want to mark the start of a new journey, keeping our singularities intact. And I think the new logo reflects this evolution. We will continue to work with renewed energy to continue building the future of candidates and finding talented executives who positively impact businesses. ”

According to Mauricio Jimnez, Commercial Director of Wyser in Spain: “ Wyser reinforces with this new identity our aim to help create cultures in organizations where people can be their best version. Because in the current environment we live in, business models are changing in extraordinary ways, and having the most appropriate people for each position, especially when it comes to middle and senior management positions, is one of the keys to success. Wyser’s mission is, through our “ Search and Selection ” and “ Cultural Assessment and Transformation ” solutions, to find and promote talents who feel fully identified with the vision, mission and values ​​of your company, and works to achieve the goal that builds and sustains the corporate culture. ”

As for the new Wyser website, it is worth highlighting its user-friendliness and the symmetrical design of the page content, which identifies Wyser with a modern and creative brand that adapts to the current times.

