Renting workspaces as a means of making offices profitable when teleworking

The pandemic has forced us to change and adapt to continue our daily life in the workplace. Various studies estimate that remote working has increased from 5% to 40% in 2020 in Spain, a country whose work culture is more face-to-face and linked to the traditional model of long working hours has minimized the number of remote jobs.

Only 6% of Spaniards teleworked when the pandemic struck, according to a study by the CIS (Center for Sociological Research). But many companies have now found that telecommuting works, the initial mistrust has faded with the advancement of projects, and best of all, entrepreneurs have also confirmed that productivity has increased and they have saved money. Savings in infrastructure, premises, offices, energy and supplies and electronic devices, travel, company cars, physical events …

On the other hand, workers also save money and a lot of time on the trips which they now spend on resting more, working or reconciling, which has an impact on increasing the productivity of the employees as well. than on their general level of satisfaction. Of course, air quality also improves by reducing the number of urban trips.

Should teleworking be promoted in Spain?

A large majority of experts agree on the need to promote teleworking in Spain to place it at the level of the rest of the community partners. Compared to the European average, in 2018, the average teleworking of employees in Europe was 11.6% while in Spain it barely reached 3.6%. Regarding the self-employed, Europeans who work remotely reach 35.9%. In Spain, 28% do, according to data provided by a comprehensive analysis by Raquel Sebastin, researcher at the Complutense University of Madrid, and published by ESADE.

So there are several reasons why telework has not yet developed even in the current pandemic circumstances, but among all of them stand out, with the face to face culture of the work environment, little or no technological adaptation, the need to constantly monitor those in positions of responsibility as well as the need to use and make profitable the properties and facilities that companies already own.

As for face-to-face meetings, the natural evolution of the world of work modifies it except in certain more traditional sectors. Control of employees and work is already managed by strategies and even new technologies. And when it comes to the profitability and depreciation of infrastructure and production or work facilities, there are also changes … Let’s see what a company could gain if it optimizes its workspaces is that is, if it could take advantage of it and make those offices and infrastructure profitable while your employees are working from home. This solution already exists.

Safe workspaces for the return to work

In recent years, a new model has been developed based on the rental of spaces that companies stop using at certain hours per day. The objective is to optimize the installations, the infrastructures and even the furniture and the working tools which remain free while the regular users telework. In this way, the maximum economic benefit is obtained from the work areas.

It is a model which already exists and which was born from the reflection on the work models of the future, but the arrival of the pandemic gave it a considerable boost. It consists of renting spaces by the hour, by the day via platforms that make them available to anyone who needs them. In short, it is a way to make the company’s physical resources and workspaces more flexible and to make them accessible to all workers.

In Spain, a startup has for years been running the management of workspaces of large companies that have mixed systems with different teleworking schedules for their employees. Bookker confirms that demand is increasing and the model is growing. Miguel Angel Orellana, CEO of Bookker, underlines that “the Covid-19 has accelerated the need of companies to bet on flexible occupancy models that allow to optimize expenses, increase production efficiency and guarantee worker safety “. The Spanish multinationals have implemented this model which, Orellana adds, “helps to reconcile workers as it allows companies to make teleworking systems even more flexible, aligning them at all times with the needs of face-to-face work. “.

