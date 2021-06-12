Reproduction on mars: sperm samples from mice returned from space produce healthy offspring:

Tokyo

Although the search for life on Mars continues, some scientists have claimed that humans can certainly give birth to children on the Red Planet. According to scientists, sperm can live on Mars for 200 years. Experts until now believed that space radiation would damage our DNA and reproduction was impossible, but even after 6 years of storing rat sperm on the International Space Station, it turned out to be healthy.

Samples kept on the International Space Station

Samples from 66 rats were placed in more than 30 glass ampoules in 2012. After that, the scientists decided to produce the child from the best sample. On August 4, 2013, three samples were launched to the ISS and three were placed in Tsukuba, Japan, under similar conditions involving multiple radiation.

no difference in radiation

The first box was returned on May 19, 2014 and the project continued after analysis of the samples. The second box was brought in on May 11, 2016. The third box returned on June 3, 2019. After returning to Earth, the team used RNA sequencing to see how much radiation had reached the samples. They found that the trip of the ISS made no difference to the semen nucleus. Boxes on the ground were also sent to Yamanashi University in Japan.

The semen sent by dry freezing was rehydrated and then injected into fresh ovarian cells. According to Professor Sayaka Wakayama, many genetically normal children have been born. No flaws were found in them. Professor Sayaka described it as an important discovery for human civilization. This study is published in the journal “Science Advances”.

