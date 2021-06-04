request a negative PCR required to travel

Posted: Friday Jun 04 2021 2:03 PM

The European Commission asked Spain for “consistency” in easing restrictions on tourists and recalled that the EU consensus is to require a negative PCR for travelers outside the European Union who are travel to one of the Member States.

“It is their responsibility, but we are asking for consistency for the good of the citizens of the European Union,” European Commission chief spokesperson Eric Mamer told a press conference in Brussels. after Spain opened its borders to travelers. UK without any COVID containment measures.

For his part, the spokesperson for the Community Executive in charge of the Interior, Adalbert Jahnz, reminded the Government that the Brussels recommendation establishes that EU countries must “ask for a negative PCR from all those who are traveling for essential or non-essential reasons, for some function or need, “although it may exempt” vaccinated “tourists from this requirement.

How is the situation in Spain?

The government announced in mid-March that anyone vaccinated against COVID could travel to Spain from June 7, regardless of their origin.

This is what the president of the executive, Pedro Sánchez, declared after the principle of agreement of the European Union to open its external border to all the people immunized with one of the vaccines to which the European Agency drugs or WHO.

However, there is already a list of countries whose residents can travel to Spain without any justification or PCR that ensures that they do not suffer from COVID-19, whether or not they are vaccinated.

This list is made up of the following countries:

1. Australia.

2. Israel.

3. New Zealand.

4. Rwanda.

5. Singapore.

6. South Korea.

7. Thailand.

8. China.

9. United Kingdom.

10. Japan.

In addition, the government comprises two special administrative regions of the People’s Republic of China: Hong Kong and Macao.

Residents of European countries can travel to Spain as long as they have a negative PCR carried out 48 hours before entering our country, while countries outside Europe and which are not included in the list of exempt third countries will have to present a PCR and have, in addition, a proof of travel (you can check them in this link).

No obstante, hay países que tienen vetada su entrada en España por la incidencia del virus en alguna de sus regiones o, en su caso, por la existencia de cepas muy extendidas en sus territorios y que, por el momento, no han tenido tanta incidencia In Spain. This is the case, for example, in Brazil, South Africa or India.