Rescuing a baby through a hole on the border with Morocco

Publication: Wednesday, May 19, 2021 8:51 AM

Faced with the chaos caused by the entry of migrants from Morocco to Ceuta in recent hours, multiple images of solidarity stand out, featuring NGO volunteers, soldiers and security forces.

In this sense, social networks have viralized the rescue of a baby at the Tarajal border. Specifically, Red Cross member Mustafa Abdeselam came across a mother holding her daughter in the crowd, which was crowded into Moroccan territory.

Immediately, the young man came to the rescue and managed to take in his arms, through a tiny hole, the little girl, whose mother was trying to put in a safe place. Immediately after, Abdeselam gave the little girl to a companion, who looked after her to help her.

Thanks to this performance of the monitor, soon after (after only an hour, according to the EFE agency), the baby was able to reconnect with his mother. You are both in good health, and they were also tested for the coronavirus, to be later quarantined in a ship, the aforementioned media outlet said.

Since Monday, more than 8,000 people have managed to cross the border between Morocco and Spain. However, as confirmed by the government, about half have already returned to their country. Among them, more than 1,500 were minors, whose situation, according to the laws in force, deprives them of hot returns.