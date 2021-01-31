Research in the field of family business by ADEFAM and Comillas ICADE

During this year, the Association of Family Businesses of Madrid (ADEFAM) will continue to support research activities within the framework of undergraduate studies through the agreement it has concluded with Comillas ICADE.

ADEFAM’s sponsorship action with the university institution will focus on the awarding of a prize for the best final diploma project which will be presented throughout this academic year on the theme “The impact of family businesses on the economy ”.

The call for the award was open to students of Business Administration and Management (ADE) and Data Analytics.

The renewal of the collaboration agreement between the two institutions was signed today by the President of ADEFAM, Victoria Plantalamor, and the Rector of Comillas, Julio L. Martnez.

The ADEFAM sponsorship action stimulates student research activity and involves the participation of university departments, while end-of-study projects are authorized and supervised by professors.

The last edition of this award, which took place during the academic year 2019-2020, was distinguished by the final diploma project entitled “Contribution of family businesses to the sustainable development goals”, presented by Ins Gmez-Durn Costales as a culmination of his bachelor’s degree in economics and commerce.

