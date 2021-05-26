Resident Evil and his nemesis meet – Old Sport Republic

The crossover between Dead By Daylight and Resident Evil, announced in April for an undisclosed date, is dated today. The playable cast of the series is also revealed in the announcement teaser. It was the great blurring. Despite an announcement hinting at the association between Behavior Studio (Dead By Daylight) and Capcom (Resident Evil), nothing was filtered and we didn’t know what to expect. But as promised by Game Director Mathieu Coté, a live anniversary for the five years of Dead By Daylight took place yesterday, which revealed a lot of information about this collaboration. The Resident Evil chapter of the game will be available on June 15th and will allow you to play as two new survivors and as the new enemy from the Capcom saga: Jill Valentine from Resident Evil 3, Leon S. Kennedy from Resident Evil 2 as well as the Nemesis, iconic boss of the third opus. Racoon City Police Station is also a new playable map. As a reminder, Dead by Daylight is a multi-asymmetrical survival game that places you in a party of 4 survivors who must dodge the attacks of a killer. You can choose whether you want to play as a member of the Survivor Party or as a killer yourself in procedurally generated levels. Dead by Daylight is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, iOS and Android. This new chapter on Resident Evil will be available on June 15th. By Charlanmhg, writing from jeuxvideo.com MPTwitter