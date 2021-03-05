Resigns from a post of the PSOE of León which demanded the “guillotine” for the Bourbons after the vaccination of the infantas

Publication: Thursday, March 4, 2021 5:51 PM

A member of the Socialist Party of León resigned due to the controversy over the comment he posted on Facebook in response to information about the vaccination of infantas Elena and Cristina in the United Arab Emirates: “The Bourbons are dear, guillotine and Republic” .

This is Alejandro Campillo, secretary of strategies against depopulation of the PSOE of León and councilor of the city of Congosto, who resigned from his post in the provincial executive after the controversy sparked by his words, which he said. written in response to information published by ‘eldiario.es’ following the vaccination of infants during a visit to their father, King Juan Carlos I.

His resignation – even if in principle he will remain mayor – comes after the provincial leadership of his party struck out his comment as “intolerable” and announced the opening of a disciplinary file and his preventive suspension of membership.

However, Campillo defended, in statements to the Efe agency, that his reference to the guillotine was “just a metaphor for a certain moment” and that “at all” he is “in favor of the death penalty for anyone. “.

In this sense, he maintained that on the occasion of the bicentenary of the French Revolution “an ode to the guillotine was made at the Paris opera” without this being considered as a call for the death penalty.

Likewise, he said he viewed the mounted unrest as “unwarranted” for his comment on social media. In his opinion, the controversial part “of the extreme right” which “lives by shaking the news which has no meaning”.

However, from the leadership of the PSOE in Leon, they stressed that public officials must be responsible in their actions and also in their demonstrations in front of public opinion. Despite his resignation, Campillo has criticized his party’s behavior and says he does not understand that having a stance against the monarchy is an obstacle to holding PSOE posts.