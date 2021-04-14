Resins, Butragueño, Belén Esteban … These are the celebrities who take part in the Madrid campaign to encourage vaccination

Publication: Wednesday April 14, 2021 8:58 AM

From Belén Esteban to Antonio Resines, passing by Carmen Lomana, Joaquín Prats or Emilio Butragueño. The Community of Madrid has launched a campaign in which various celebrities and personalities from sport, television and culture, encourage the population to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The awareness campaign, under the slogan “Getting vaccinated is safe and essential”, will have massive distribution with information spots on conventional, sports, music and economic radio stations, with a total investment of 300,000 euros, reported the regional government in the press on Tuesday.

Among the personalities who collaborate in a selfless manner are journalists Susana Grisso, Joaquín Prats and Ana Rosa Quintana, as well as Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid managers Enrique Cerezo and Emilio Butragueño, respectively; actor Antonio Resines and playwright Rafael Álvarez el Brujo; the cook Pepa Muñoz; and famous from television like Carmen Lomana, Belén Esteban and Fabiola Martínez.

A video with the message “Do not be afraid of the vaccine” combines the images of these celebrities combined with those of citizens who are going to be vaccinated at the public hospital Nurse Isabel Zendal, at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium or at the multipurpose room of the Center Wizink.

The campaign is launched after reports of the side effects of Astrazeneca, which led to the rejection of 60% of Madrileños who needed to be vaccinated, according to the Community of Madrid.