Response from Carla Antonelli (PSOE) to a Vox MP for referring to her in the masculine: “Enough of transphobia”

PSOE MP in the Madrid Assembly, Carla Antonelli, berated Mariano Calabuig, a Vox MP, in Monday’s session for referring to him in male terms. In his speech, Calabuig appeals to Antonelli as “the representative of the Socialist Party”, an expression he repeats on several occasions, even when the deputy reminds him of his identity.

“I am an MP. Enough of transphobia; it is becoming intolerable and I ask for your protection so that it does not happen again, and that Mr. Mariano Calabuig, when he addresses me, does it by my name, which is Carla Delgado Gómez ”, launched the Socialist to the President .

Thus, Antonelli paraphrased the politician Pedro Zerolo and left a last to the deputy of the extreme right formation after his anger: “I do not fit into your model of society. But you do in mine, ”he reminds her.

This intervention had a strong impact throughout Monday afternoon. In this sense, one of the first to show his support for the Socialist was the deputy of Más País, Íñigo Errejón, who denounced the attitude of Calabuig: “It is not the representative. It is THE representative. And it’s not the MP for Vox, but the transphobic Vox. They are a moral dung, “he wrote on his Twitter account.

MP Vox apologizes

For his part, Calabuig wanted to apologize on his Twitter account, and claims to have used the “generic male, accepted by the RAE”. Likewise, he stressed that “the members of the PSOE in the commission are women”: “I am sorry to have disturbed you, it was not my intention to do so”, he wrote.

In connection with this question, the MP added a paragraph from the RAE in which he explains what the generic masculine is: “Male names are not only used to designate individuals of this sex, but also, in the appropriate contexts. , to designate the class which corresponds to all individuals of the species without distinction of sex. Grammar, RAE, 2009 “.

In an interview with Al Rojo Vivo, Antonelli pointed out that “the apologies are given where they need to be given, in the face, looking into the eyes, but he turned his back on me and left”.

Likewise, the MP denounced that the chairperson of the committee in the Madrid Assembly, Citizens, did nothing when she asked for protection and even “you can see the attempt to take my word away” . From the orange training, they ensure that the president complied by giving him the floor and allowing him to express his complaint and condemn what happened.