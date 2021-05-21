Response from Teresa Rodríguez to the MP of the PP who defends that flamenco was born in Madrid

Publication: Friday, May 21, 2021 2:43 PM

Andalusian parliamentarian Teresa Rodríguez severely criticized the remarks of Almudena Negro, deputy of the Madrid Assembly for the PP, during a televised colloquium in which she declared that flamenco was born in Madrid.

A statement that provoked criticism from the regional parliamentarian on social networks: “PP deputy of the Madrid Assembly alienating the gypsy people and the Andalusian people our most precious heritage,” he cracked.

En el vídeo, en el que se puede ver a la diputada madrileña defendiendo que el origen del flamenco está en Madrid, Negro también sostiene que “no solo nace en Madrid sino que el 95% de los artists de flamenco español a día de hoy salen of Madrid “.

“They are not content to be a tax haven, they also want to steal our identity,” added the Andalusian parliamentarian in the tweet, where she already has more than 1,000 ‘likes’.

To argue his criticism, Rodríguez made a thread in which he made a statement on the origins of flamenco: “Flamenco was born in the forge, in the field, on the road, in the kitchen, in the mine, it is born from the suffering of a whole persecuted people, their joy and their pride, flamenco belongs to the gypsies and the gypsies and in Andalusia it has a proud ecosystem “.

“In Madrid, we are going to seek the life that is denied to us here, which is different,” continued Rodríguez, who demanded that Juanma Moreno Bonilla leave “immediately to demand a rectification from his party partner”. “It’s our intangible heritage, we are literally talking about theft,” he said.