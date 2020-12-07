Rest of Europe News: Husband walks 450km after arguing with wife in Corona ban, police fined 35,000 – man walking 450km after arguing with wife in Italy, fined for violating Covid restrictions

Meet

In Italy, a person has to pay a fine of 35,000 rupees for his work done with anger. In fact, this person had a heated argument over something with his wife. After which he got off to calm his anger. During this time, the man traveled a distance of about 450 kilometers in seven days. Authorities later fined the man 35,000 rupees for violating Corona’s restrictions.

480 km after fighting with his wife in 7 days

According to the Daily Mail report, the identity of the man has not been made public. However, his age is said to be around 48 years old. This person resides in the city of Como in northern Italy. After arguing with his wife, he left home and walked away. He drove about 64 kilometers per day. Likewise, it reaches the coast of the Andreatic Sea in the town of Phano in southern Italy in seven days.

Police caught walking on beach at 2 p.m.

Seeing the person walking on the deserted beach at two o’clock in the evening, the police patrolling there inquired. In fact, due to the Corona virus infection across the country, people are being arrested from 10 a.m. to 5 a.m. In such a situation, the police initially questioned the person as the one who violated Corona’s restrictions, but later the whole matter came to light.

Police fined 35 thousand

Police fined the person 35,000 rupees for violating Corona’s restrictions. After which he was accommodated in a hotel. Speaking to Italian newspaper Il Resto del Carlino, the man said people he found along the way gave him plenty to eat. Even after walking such a long distance the man said he was just a little tired but healthy.

Italy vulnerable to second wave of Corona

Italy is in the throes of the second wave of the Corona virus these days. So far, 1,728,878 cases of the corona virus have been reported in that country, while 60,078 people have died. On December 6, 18,887 cases were reported in Italy.