Rest of Europe News: Turkey responds to S-400, Greece asks US for Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jet – Greece seeks information from America on Lockheed Martin F35 amid tensions with Turkey

Athens

Greece has asked the United States for information on the Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter, amid continuing tensions with Turkey. There are reports that Greece is considering buying jets between the ages of 18 and 24. According to the national newspaper Proto Thema, an official letter was sent to the US Department of Defense on November 6 on behalf of the Greek Department of Defense.

‘Be a quick buy’

The newspaper claimed that Greece had declared after “the advance purchase” of new or old F-35As from the US Air Force. He says the decision to join the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program will depend on a number of factories, such as fighter delivery, repair plan, aircraft configuration and purchase of 18 to 24 new or older aircraft or both. The letter indicates that the first draft is delivered in 2021.

Turkey’s response to the S-400?

Greek Director General of Armaments and Investments Theodoros Lagios in the letter called on US authorities to come to Greece as soon as possible. Greece is believed to be in a hurry to buy a used jet. At the same time, Turkey recently carried out a test of the S-400 air defense system.

Rafael is from France

This request from Greece is all the more important given that 18 Rafale fighters were imported from France earlier. These will arrive in early 2021 and a hunter will be delivered each month. 6 out of 12 planes will be new and 6 are used by the French Air Force.