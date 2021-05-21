Restrictions and basic health zones confined in Madrid by the coronavirus

Publication: Friday, May 21, 2021 6:04 AM

The state of alert declined in Spain on May 9, and with it certain restrictions that directly affected the right of assembly or mobility. However, with the coronavirus pandemic still very present in our country, the autonomous communities continue to implement measures to prevent the contagion curve from rising and thus control the epidemiological situation in their respective territories.

This is the case of the Community of Madrid, a region which has a cumulative incidence of 234.37 – against 247.36 recorded the day before. While it is true that there is no longer a curfew, perimeter closure or maximum number of people gathered allowed, there are still restrictions, as well as recommendations that citizens should take into account for limit the risks as much as possible.

Among the measures still in force in the territory, it should be noted that the hotel sector continues to be forced to close at midnight, unable to receive new customers from midnight. In these establishments, bar consumption is still not allowed and there are still capacity limitations, 50% indoors (with a maximum of four people per table) and 75% outdoors (with a maximum of six people per table).

The hotel industry is not the only sector with marked capacity: 50% is taxed for sports facilities and sports halls; places of worship; gaming halls, casinos and racetracks; multipurpose multi-purpose halls, public performance halls and bullfighting halls. 75% of the capacity is imposed for conventions, meetings and owners’ meetings, theaters, auditoriums, cinemas, museums, visits to monuments, academies, unregulated educational centers, driving schools and trade fairs. 40% are taxed in children’s amusement parks and 60% in amusement parks, aquariums, tourist recreation centers and zoos.

In some of the companies mentioned there are also time limits: sports facilities, gymnasiums and shops in general cannot remain open after 11:00 p.m. With an extra hour, until 00:00, there are theaters, cinemas and auditoriums – where you will have to leave a free space between people or a group of people – as well as betting houses, racetracks and casinos.

In Madrid, basic health zone perimeter closures are also in effect, which continue to have a high cumulative incidence. These are the affected areas:

– North Leganés (Leganés)

– Daroca (Ciudad Lineal district, Madrid)

– General Fanjul (Latina, Madrid)

– Castelló (Salamanca, Madrid)

– Barajas (Barajas, Madrid)

– Chopera (Arganzuela, Madrid)

– Catholic Kings (San Sebastián de los Reyes)

– Cities and margaritas (Getafe)

– Majadahonda (Majadahonda)

– The Princess (Móstoles)

For its part, among the recommendations to put forward: avoid meetings at inhabitant’s homes and in closed spaces, do not exceed meetings of six people in the open air.

Map of restricted areas

To find out about places in the Community of Madrid with reduced mobility, you can consult this map. In addition to that, you can locate different points to see if they are subject to these restrictions.

Affected areas are in red. But if you want more precision, you can write the name of the street to find out if it is confined. To do this, you have to write the name in the map search engine and, if you add the municipality to which it belongs, the search will be even more restricted.

If you are navigating with the laSexta app, remember that you can zoom in using “+” and “-” to search for the street or area you want.