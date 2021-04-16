Restrictions, basic health zones and municipalities with perimeter closure and measures in Madrid against COVID-19

Publication: Friday, April 16, 2021 6:30 AM

The Community of Madrid is reviewing its measures this Friday to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Community. It is expected that new confined demarcations will be added to the 17 base zones and the 5 localities with perimeter closure.

Thus, the curfew remains in effect at 11:00 p.m., at the same time as the hotel closes.

Hotel establishments will not be able to receive new customers after 10 p.m. and, inside, tables can be for a maximum of four people. On terraces, this limit is six.

On the other hand, meetings at home and in private spaces with non-cohabitants are prohibited.

The Deputy Minister of Public Health and COVID-19 Plan, Antonio Zapatero called for “maximum responsibility” towards all citizens and indicated that these measures are taken after the closure of the Community at Easter has “influenced the increased virus transmission “.

These are the basic health zones

Currently, mobility restrictions involve perimeter closures in a total of 17 basic health zones and 5 localities, where entry and exit from these areas is not allowed without proof. Likewise, these measures affect more than 429,000 citizens of the region, 4.9% of the population.

With the Community of Madrid at its worst and with the government determined not to renew the state of alert once it has lowered on May 9, President Isabel Díaz Ayuso is not planning to close for the moment. the perimeter of the region.

Here are the basic health zones and the communes confined to the perimeter:

In Madrid, capital: Virgen de Begoña (Fuencarral-El Pardo) Vicálvaro-Artilleros and Valdebernardo (Vicálvaro) Alameda de Osuna and Barajas (Barajas) Rejas and fifth of the mills (San Blas-Canillejas) Chopera (Arganzuela) Villa de Vallecas (Pont ) de Vallecas) Silvano (Hortaleza) By municipalities: Colmenarejo Manzanares El Real Paracuellos de Jarama La Cabrera Moralzarzal Villaviciosa de Odón And the basic areas of: Valle de la Oliva (Majadahonda) Las Margaritas (Getafe) Villanueva del Pardillo San Fernando (San Fernando de Henares) La Princesa and Barcelona (San Fernando de Henares) Móstoles)

Check restricted areas on the map

To find out which areas are currently restricted in the Community of Madrid, you can use this map which helps you to know precisely the restrictions. With this tool, you can directly check whether your home or workplace maintains mobility limits. These areas are marked in red.

In addition, you can write the name of the street you want to know, more specifically if it is confined. You just have to enter the name in the cartographic search engine and if you add the municipality to which it belongs, the search will be even more restricted.

If you are navigating with the laSexta app, remember that you can zoom in using “+” and “-” to search for the street or area you want.