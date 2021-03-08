Restrictions due to coronavirus in Andalusia, Galicia, Madrid, Catalonia and the rest of the CCAA

Publication: Monday, March 8, 2021 07:40

Spain continues to lower its contagion data in recent days. However, as the latest data indicates, the decline is slowing. Although last week they were reduced by 27%, in recent days the percentage has risen to 11%.

All of this, as the leaders of the autonomous governments continue to debate how we should act this Easter. A few weeks before the holidays, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco (Castilla y León), María Chivite (Navarra), Fernando López Miras (Murcia), Emiliano García-Page (Castilla-La Mancha) and Ximo Puig (Valencian Community) plead for an agreement between autonomies to avoid displacement and thus stop the arrival of a fourth wave.

However, as has happened in recent months, each region has different restrictions under the state of alarm. Next, we review the regulations for each territory:

Andalusia

Curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Shops and hotels must close at 6 p.m. The Council has decided to extend the opening of hotels and shops until 9:30 p.m. in municipalities that are on alert level 2. with the lowest incidence will be able to accommodate meetings of up to six people (in the hotel industry, the maximum of four is maintained) The closure of the perimeter is lifted in municipalities that fall below 500 cases of AI per 100,000 inhabitants .

Galicia

99% of Galicians can again leave their city council to those with the same impact, with the exception of the regions of La Coruña and Pontevedra, which can only do so in the same health zone. Meetings of non-cohabitants are permitted up to a maximum of four people. Shopping centers reopen on weekends. The hospitality industry is open again until 6 p.m., although in some of them only on terraces, up to 50% capacity. Curfew is at 10 p.m.

Madrid

Meetings at home and in private spaces with non-cohabiting people are prohibited, while in public spaces there can be a maximum of four people. Hotel and catering establishments must close at 11:00 p.m. maximum. Likewise, after 10:00 p.m., new customers will not be able to enter. Home services, on the other hand, can be performed until midnight. According to the president of the region, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, these measures, as well as the curfew, will last at least until March 12. The government of Madrid has also increased the number of diners who can consume on the terraces of bars. Curfew at 11:00 p.m.

Catalonia

Shopping centers reopen on weekdays, although they remain closed on weekends. Stores over 400 square meters reopen at 30%, the same capacity as in sports areas, and in swimming pools this capacity increases to 50%. The hotel continues to be open in the sections for lunches and meals. Regional confinement and curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Return of extracurricular activities, provided they are between stable groups, and also from March 8 return to face-to-face classes in universities.

Aragon

For the hospitality industry and other non-essential services, opening hours are extended until 10 p.m. Likewise, consumption at the bar, it is forbidden to smoke on the terraces and the capacity will be 100% outside and 30% inside. Curfew at 11:00 p.m. Meetings are for a maximum of six people. In public and private spaces, the provinces of Teruel, Huesca and Zaragoza are confined to the perimeter, until March 19.

Asturias

Limitation of the perimeter of the whole region Curfew at 10:00 p.m. Meetings of a maximum of six people in private spaces and a maximum of four in the hospitality industry Delayed one hour until 9:00 p.m. food, drink and commodities and essential goods in the community to avoid crowds.

Cantabria

It is allowed to open the interior of the hotel with a third of the capacity. In addition, consumption in the premises can be done seated at a table or in groups of tables, preferably by prior reservation and with a maximum occupancy of six people. However, new customers should not be allowed in after 9:00 p.m. and shops must close at 9:30 p.m. Shopping malls can open on weekends, while the capacity of cultural spaces is increased to 50% and the use of facilities Outdoor sports will be allowed Limitation of meetings to a maximum of six people The curfew is from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Limitation of entry and exit from the Autonomous Community, as well as the 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew will remain until March 14.

Castilla La Mancha

The curfew is set for midnight. Four municipalities at alert level three: El Casar, Sigüenza, Pioz and Burguillos de Toledo. The limitation of a maximum of six people in a meeting is maintained. The hospitality can open up to 23 hours, with a It is allowed to open the capacity in the interiors of the hotel business up to 50%, increasing up to 75% outside. Bar service is prohibited and customers must remain seated. Libraries, museums and archives, gymnasiums and recreation centers can be opened with one third of the capacity. Bingo halls, gaming halls and betting houses will reopen with capacity. 50% maximum indoors.

Castile and Leon

Any non-essential Community activity, such as bars and restaurants, may admit customers until 9:30 p.m., while closure is dictated at 10 p.m. Curfew from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Mobility between provinces is permitted, although the perimeter closure of the entire community will be maintained. Meetings of up to six people. The limitation of meetings to a maximum of four people in the hostels is maintained. From Monday March 8, the hotel industry will be able to reopen its interior up to a third of the capacity. Elderly centers have been opened so that residents can receive visits from relatives or leave the center.

Valencian Community

The terraces reopen to 75% of the capacity, a maximum of four people per table and always with a mask. Bars can have their terraces open until 6:00 p.m. Interiors of bars, restaurants and cafeterias remain closed Non-essential stores may remain open until 8:00 p.m. with their capacity reduced to 50%. Free and the mask is no longer compulsory. Activities or training can be carried out in groups of up to four people and without an audience. Likewise, competitions continue to be suspended, with the exception of federal regional and professional competitions. The curfew is maintained at 10 p.m. Closure of the perimeter of the entire Community until March 14. . In private spaces, these cannot be done. The outdoor parks and gardens are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and use of the children’s play areas is permitted. The capacity of places of worship is increased to 50%.

Extremadura

Meetings of a maximum of six people, both in public and private spaces, except cohabitants, work or compliance with legal obligations. The hotel and commerce can open until 10 p.m. In the first, the tables can accommodate up to four people. Curfew at 11 p.m. The terraces will increase their capacity by 50 to 75%. Increase the number of people at each table from four to six.

the Balearic Islands

Permitted capacity in stores has been increased from 30% to 50%, although department stores will continue to be closed on weekends and holidays, and closing hours will continue to be 8 p.m. Restrictions on gymnasiums and other sports facilities are relaxed, which can open at 30% of its capacity, and groups of up to ten people are also allowed in outdoor physical activities and excursions.Mallorca reopens the terraces of bars and restaurants until 5:00 p.m. and with a capacity limited to 50%, and allows social gatherings of a maximum of 6 people from two coexistence centers.In Ibiza, meetings between non-cohabitants are still prohibited and in Formentera the same social activities and restaurants are allowed only in Mallorca, with an additional terrace opening hour, which can close at 6 p.m.

the Canary Islands

Lanzarote and La Graciosa have moved to alert level 3 (red): the curfew is established at 10 p.m. and meetings are limited to four people. In addition, the entries and exits of the two islands are restricted: Gran Canaria, Tenerife and Fuerteventura, with alert level 2 (orange), meetings are up to six people, except cohabitants, the curfew is 11:00 p.m. at 06:00 a.m., public transport maintains capacity at 50% and visits are allowed to hospitals and social-health centers with supervision from the center.On La Palma, La Gomera and El Hierro, with alert level 1 ( green), the rest key the hour is at 00:00, the hotel opens until then, but the capacity is 100% outside and 75% inside and meetings of non-cohabitants can go up to ‘to ten people.

La Rioja

Meetings between non-cohabitants are a maximum of six people. The closure of the perimeter of all municipalities in Riojan has been lifted, but the autonomous region continues to be closed. Curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 p.m. Non-essential activity, although with some limitations: the hotel industry can open the interior of the premises at 30% and the terraces at 75%. However, consumption in bars will remain prohibited and nightlife will continue to be closed.

Murcia

Meetings between non-cohabitants of a maximum of four people. Working and reception hours are extended until 10 p.m. The interior of the restaurant and hotel industry is open, except in the municipalities at extreme risk (Alhama de Murcia, Ulea, Abarán, Caravaca de la Cruz, Ceutí, Fuente Álamo, Puerto Lumbreras and Torre-Pacheco ). Region and restrictions on entering and leaving communes at extreme risk Curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. On the terraces, one hundred percent of the capacity is authorized throughout the region, and a maximum occupancy of 4 without cohabitants per table.

Navarre

Consumption is permitted inside bars and restaurants at 30% capacity. Bars and restaurants close at 9:00 p.m. Meetings are for a maximum of six people. In addition, in the private space, meetings should be limited to the unit of coexistence. However, these can go up to two coexistence groups, but in no case can they exceed six people.The region has also banned smoking on the terraces.The closure of the perimeter of the Autonomous Community is maintained and covers it -fire between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. at least until March 11.

Pays Basque

The closure of the perimeter of all municipalities continues, although mobility between neighboring municipalities is authorized for socio-economic and sports activities. A measure that will have no effect on Tuesday, when mobility will be allowed again without any limitation within the autonomous community. Social gatherings are limited to a maximum of four people. Hotel and catering establishments must close at 8:00 p.m. The curfew is maintained at 10 p.m. and the rest of the activities closed at 9 p.m. Bars and restaurants in the Basque Country may open, even if they are in areas that exceed an AI of 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. However, group sports activities are prohibited. The closure of the perimeter of all municipalities in the region continues, although mobility between neighboring municipalities is authorized for socio-economic and sports activities.