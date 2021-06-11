Restrictions due to coronavirus in Andalusia, Madrid, Catalonia, Galicia and the rest of the CCAA

Posted: Friday Jun 11 2021 7:46 AM

The epidemiological situation in Spain has reached a new stage. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, 1 in 4 Spaniards is already fully immunized. A breakthrough which, in addition, is also noted in the contagion data.

In the last hours, 11 autonomous communities have not reported any deaths from the coronavirus: these are Asturias, the Balearic Islands, Cantabria, Castile and León, Ceuta, the Valencian Community, ‘Extremadura, Melilla, Murcia, Navarre, La Rioja.

In addition, the cumulative incidence (AI) has fallen to 110.35 cases per 100,000 population in the last 14 days, and continues the decline recorded in recent months. Along with that, again, there is no territory that exceeds 200 AI cases.

This improvement in the data has led several Autonomous Communities to make their measures even more flexible. As of this week, in the Valencian Community, there is no curfew or maximum number of meetings, while in Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo has announced the end of the restrictions between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. We review the regulations for each territory.

Andalusia

– The Andalusian government has warned that municipalities with more than 5,000 inhabitants which have a cumulative incidence of more than 1,000 cases, located at alert level 4, will continue to close the perimeter: La Algaba, which is now at level d ‘alert. 3.

– Being in phase 1 of its new de-escalation plan, in Andalusia the hotel industry can open until midnight, allowing a maximum of eight people inside and ten outside. In this sense, pubs and nightclubs can open until 02:00 on levels 1, 2 and 3.

Aragon

– Since last Friday, June 4, there is no longer a confined municipality in the region. Indeed, the regional government has lifted the closure of the perimeter of the basic health areas of Ejea de los Caballeros, Gallur and Alagón.

– Nightlife venues can open until midnight. The community is currently at level 2 of the new traffic light measures, which is why it has the power to open these businesses. Social gatherings are for a maximum of 10 people.

– The hotel has different conditions depending on the epidemiological situation of the municipality: on level 2, closing at midnight, 50% interior and 100% terraces with six customers per table. On level 3, interior capacity of a third and closing at 11:00 p.m.

Asturias

– In particularly serious epidemiological situations, the Principality will assess the possibility of asking the Justice to close the perimeter of certain areas.

– The hotel can open until 1 a.m. and the number of people per table on the terrace is extended to 10.

– From this Friday June 11, the nightlife can open until 3:00 am.

Balearic Islands

– The Supreme Court has removed the curfew in the region, as well as the maximum number of meetings. However, the government recommends that meetings be a maximum of ten people.

– Regarding the hotel industry, all the islands can open their terraces to 100% and with tables for a maximum of 10 people. Inside, the capacity is 50%.

the Canary Islands

– In the archipelago there is no curfew or perimeter closure.

– The government will extend hotel closing hours to 2:00 a.m. on Level 1 islands. It will also allow nightlife to open until 2:00 a.m., although guests must remain seated and there is no will not have court dances. This measure will not come into effect before June 18.

– Meetings in public and private spaces are limited to a maximum of six people in Lanzarote, Tenerife and La Graciosa (level 2); and ten in Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, La Palma, El Hierro and La Gomera.

Cantabria

– Since June 10, there is no longer a town where the interior of the hotel is closed. In the municipalities of level 2, the interior is limited to one third, and the terraces to 75%. In the rest, 50% inside and 100% outside. Tables are for a maximum of 10 people.

– There is no limit to social gatherings, although it is recommended that they do not exceed four people.

Castilla La Mancha

– The reception and nightlife can open until 1:00 am, with a capacity of up to 75% indoors and 100% outdoors. There can be up to 10 people per table.

– Shows, cinemas, theaters, markets, gymnasiums, game rooms and shopping centers also have a maximum capacity of 75%.

Castile and Leon

– There is no curfew, perimeter closure or maximum number of meetings.

– As of this Friday, June 11, the capacity of shops increases to 75%, except in shopping centers, where it remains at 50%. The hotel business and nightlife can open until 2:00 a.m., although new guests cannot enter after 1:00 a.m.

– Tables in bars can now accommodate a maximum of ten people.

Catalonia

– From this Friday, bars, restaurants, cinemas and sports halls can close at 1:00 am. Likewise, sports centers are increasing their capacity; in particular, up to 70%.

– In Catalonia, the limit of ten people to social gatherings is maintained. The hotel can open from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., with a maximum of six people per table. Outside, the capacity is 100%, but inside it is limited to 50%.

– Since Monday, June 7, the ban on celebrations and popular festivals has been lifted.

The community of Madrid

– Madrid has chosen not to confine basic health areas.

– In the capital, the terraces which are exceptionally activated during the pandemic (called COVID terraces) must close at 00:00.

– Regarding reception hours, bars and restaurants can open until 1:00 a.m., although it is still forbidden to consume at the bar. Inside, there can only be six people per table, eight on the terraces, with a capacity of 50 and 75% respectively.

– Shops can open until 11:00 p.m., such as sports halls. Gambling and betting houses, until midnight. The ban on meetings between non-cohabitants in the hostels has been removed, although the recommendation to avoid them is maintained. On public roads, a maximum of six people is recommended.

Valencian Community

– Since Tuesday, June 8, the region no longer has a curfew, as well as the limitation of meetings.

– Nightlife can be open until 2 a.m. and hotels and restaurants until 1 a.m., with ten people per table and a capacity of 50% indoors and 100% on the terrace.

– For the moment, the hotel industry, after a new revision of the measures, can close at 12:30 a.m., with a capacity of 50% inside and 100% outside.

Extremadura

– In this region, the hotel activity must close at 01:00. The capacity is 50% indoors, with six people per table, and 85% outdoors, with 10 people per table.

– There is a system of measures and gauges thanks to the alert level, from 1 to 4, with risky activities depending on the level. After obtaining judicial ratification, Bienvenida and Monesterio (Badajoz) will be confined from this Friday, and they will be in this situation until June 24.

Galicia

– From tomorrow, Saturday, restrictions on social gatherings both outdoors and at home will disappear.

– In hotels, a maximum of six people per table is kept inside the premises and those who can sit at the same table on the terraces are extended from 10 to 15 people. Closing time is at 1:00 a.m.

– In addition, on Saturday there are only five municipalities at medium risk: Mos, Oroso, Soutomaior, Viveiro and Xove.

La Rioja

– The region is moving to level 2, although the regional government continues to recommend that meetings not exceed six people.

– In the hotel industry, the closing is set at 1:00 a.m., which also means reducing restrictions in interiors in hospitality, leisure and cultural interiors, which drop to 75%. Consumption of the bar is permitted.

Murcia

– No closure of the regional perimeter, but municipalities with more than 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and an 80% increase in incidence compared to the previous week can be confined.

– There is no curfew, but bars and restaurants must close at 1:00 a.m.

Navarre

– In the Autonomous Community, there is no perimeter closure or curfew. It is recommended that meetings be a maximum of 8 people from a maximum of 3 different living units.

– The terraces close at 1:00 a.m., while the interiors close at 11:00 p.m.

– Since last Friday, large and medium-sized stores can increase their capacity to 50%. Along with this, there are also 15 people who are part of groups of supervised sports activities.

Pays Basque

– There, the hotel activity closes at 00:00, it is still forbidden to consume at the bar or standing and there can only be four people per table.

– There is no curfew or maximum number of meetings, although it is recommended not to exceed 6 people.