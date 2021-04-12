Restrictions due to coronavirus in Andalusia, Madrid, Catalonia, Galicia and the rest of the CCAA

Publication: Monday, April 12, 2021 08:11

Contagion data continues to increase in Spain. In this sense, in certain regions such as Catalonia, Madrid, Navarre or Galicia, the situation is starting to be worrying. In the case of the Catalan region, in the last 24 hours alone, there have been 724 new positives compared to 1,767. Likewise, there are 82 admissions to the service and 15 new ones to the ICU, so the pressure on care is increasing in this region.

These data, which contrast with the good vaccination rate of recent days (and which will probably improve even more in the second half of April, with the arrival of the single-dose injection of Janssen), have led some autonomous communities to maintain their secrecy in the face of a possible fourth wave.

In fact, the vast majority of regions maintain perimeter closures despite the fact that, since last Saturday, they ceased to be mandatory. They have eased off in some territories like Madrid, the Canary Islands or the Balearic Islands, but the change in trend has made it possible to take a closer look at any relief from the limitations. Next, we review the measures in force in each CCAA:

Andalusia

Curfew from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Council extends until 10:30 p.m. the opening of hotels and commercial businesses in municipalities that have an AI of less than 1,000 cases Lower incidence may host meetings of up to six people (in hotels the maximum of four is maintained). The closure of the perimeter will continue from this Saturday. shops and activities are closed at 8:00 p.m.

Madrid

Meetings at home and in private spaces with non-cohabiting persons are prohibited, while in indoor public spaces, they can be a maximum of four people. Likewise, after 10 p.m., new customers will no longer be able to enter. The government of Madrid has also increased the number of diners who can consume on the terraces of the bars from four to six. Curfew at 11 p.m. From April 10, the community will authorize free entry and exit of the territory.

Galicia

Mobility between municipalities is authorized. Meetings of non-cohabitants are permitted up to a maximum of four people. Since last Saturday April 10, non-cohabitants can meet at home. The hospitality industry will operate again until 9:00 p.m. The curfew is at 10:00 p.m.

Catalonia

Shopping centers reopen on weekdays, although they remain closed on weekends. Since March 15, these stores (up to 800 square meters) can open every day. Stores of more than 400 square meters reopen at 30%, the same capacity as in sports areas, and in swimming pools this capacity It increases to 50% On the other hand, the opening hours of the hotel are extended until 5:00 p.m. Meetings of 6 people maximum and two coexistence groups. Curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. As of March 15, too, this has been lifted, but only for travel with the coexistence unit. Civic centers are open to people over 60, in universities there will be a 30% presence and in gymnasiums the locker rooms are back, although the recommendation is to shower at home. will return to the containment of the regional perimeter in general, also for the bubbles of coexistence, from this Friday, April 9.

Aragon

For the hospitality industry and other non-essential services, opening hours are extended until 10 p.m. Likewise, consumption at the bar, smoking on the terraces is prohibited and the capacity will be 100% outdoors and 30% indoors. Curfew at 11:00 p.m. Meetings are for a maximum of six people in public spaces and four in closed spaces. Up to six people can meet in private homes. The perimeter containment between the provinces has been lifted, although it is maintained for the entire region.

Asturias

Perimeter isolation of the entire region Curfew at 11:00 pm Meetings of up to six people in open public spaces; of 4 in closed public spaces and prohibited in private spaces. The terraces of the bars are open until 11:00 p.m., while the interiors are open until 9:00 p.m. The hotels reopen with certain restrictions: a maximum capacity in common areas of 50% and, in the case of youth and pilgrim hostels, up to 30%.

Cantabria

It is allowed to open the interior of the hotel with a third of the capacity. In addition, consumption in the premises can be done seated at a table or groups of tables, preferably by prior reservation and with a maximum occupancy of six people. However, new clients are not to be admitted after 10 p.m. and the premises must close at 10:30 p.m. Meetings are limited to four people in closed spaces, six in open spaces, while in private spaces they will be prohibited between The curfew is from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. The restriction on entry and exit from the Autonomous Community is maintained.

Castilla La Mancha

The curfew is at 00:00 (level 2 municipalities). There are several municipalities at alert level 3: Azuqueca de Henares, Cabanillas del Campo, Fontanar, Guadalajara, Noblejas, Pioz, Santa Cruz de la Zarza, Torrenueva, Valmojado and Yunquera de Henares, Alovera, Corral de Almaguer, Herencia, Horche, Las Sales of Retamosa, Villanueva de la Torre, Santa Cruz de Mudela and Socuéllamos. The limitation of a maximum of six people in a meeting is maintained. Restaurants and hotels can open until 11 p.m., with one-third of the capacity. allowed to open the capacity in the interiors of the hospitality industry up to 50%, increasing up to 75% to the exterior.

Castile and Leon

Any non-essential Community activity, such as bars and restaurants, may admit customers until 9:30 p.m., while closure is dictated at 10 p.m. Curfew from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Mobility between provinces is permitted, although the perimeter closure of the entire community will be maintained. Meetings of up to four people in public areas. In private spaces, only between cohabitants. The hotel industry can reopen its interior up to a third of its capacity. In Burgos, Palencia, Segovia and Soria, the interiors of bars, gymnasiums and shopping centers have been closed. The centers for the elderly have been closed. open so that residents can receive visits from relatives or leave the center.

Valencian Community

Since March 15, the terraces have reopened to 100% of their capacity, while the interiors have reopened up to 30%. Closing hours are maintained at 6:00 p.m. Non-essential stores may remain open until 8:00 p.m. with their capacity reduced to 50%. The outdoor sports facilities are reopened and the mask is no longer compulsory. Activities or training can be carried out in groups of up to four people and without an audience. Likewise, competitions continue to be suspended, with the exception of federal regional and professional competitions. The curfew is maintained at 10 p.m. Closure of the perimeter of the entire Community. Meetings in public spaces between more than six non-living people are prohibited. In private spaces, these can be carried out in a maximum of two groups of non-cohabitants. The outdoor parks and gardens are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and use of the children’s play areas is permitted. Places of worship are increased to 50%.

Extremadura

Meetings of up to six people in open public spaces; of four in closed public spaces and will be prohibited in private spaces. Hotels and shops can open until 10 p.m. In the first, the tables can accommodate up to four people. Curfew at 11:00 p.m. The terraces will increase their capacity by 50 to 75%. The number of people increases to six abroad and four at home. The closure of the perimeter of the region continues until April 23.

Balearic Islands

Permitted capacity in stores has been increased from 30% to 50%, although department stores will continue to be closed on weekends and holidays, and closing hours will continue to be 8 p.m. Restrictions on gymnasiums and other sports facilities are relaxed, which can open at 30% of its capacity and groups of up to ten people are also allowed to participate in outdoor physical activities and excursions Mallorca reopens the terraces of bars and restaurants until 5:00 p.m. and allows social gatherings of up to 6 people from two coexistence centers In Ibiza, the hotel business reopens until 5:00 p.m. with a capacity limited to 50%. In Formentera, the same social and catering activities are allowed as in Mallorca and Ibiza, but with an extra hour to open the terraces, which can close at 6 p.m. From this Monday, April 12, the perimeter of the he is.

the Canary Islands

Lanzarote and La Graciosa descend to alert level 2, moreover, without additional measures, which implies the lifting of the closure of the perimeter to which these islands were subjected. The rest of the islands (La Palma, La Gomera and El Hierro) will continue at level 1, Gran Canaria, Tenerife and Fuerteventura, with alert level 3 (curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and meetings only between cohabitants, except in hotels, where the maximum is four people, closure of the perimeter of the islands) In La Palma, La Gomera and El Hierro, with alert level 1 (green), the curfew is at 00:00, the hotel business opens until there, but the capacity is 100% outdoors and 75% indoors and non-cohabiting meetings can be up to ten people.

La Rioja

Meetings between non-cohabitants are for a maximum of six people Curfew from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Non-essential activity is resumed, with however some limitations: the hotel industry can open the interior of the premises at 50%, and terraces at 75%. However, consumption in bars will remain prohibited and nightlife will continue to be closed.

Murcia

Meetings between non-cohabitants of a maximum of four people. Meetings in private spaces are prohibited. Office and reception hours are extended until 10 pm The interior of the restaurant and hotel industry is open Closure of the region’s perimeter and restrictions on entry and exit from high-risk municipalities extreme. Curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. entire region, and a maximum occupancy of 4 non-cohabitants per table.

Navarre

The interior of the restaurants will remain closed. Bars and restaurants close at 9:00 PM, but home delivery lasts until 10:30 PM. Meetings are for a maximum of six people in open public spaces. Out of 4 in public spaces closed and prohibited in private spaces The closure of the Autonomous Community perimeter is maintained and the curfew is maintained between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Closure of the region’s perimeter All these restrictions have been extended until next April 22.

Pays Basque

Mobility is allowed without any limitation within the Autonomous Community. Social gatherings are limited to a maximum of four people. Hotel and restaurant establishments must close at 8:00 p.m. The curfew is maintained at 10 p.m. and the closing of the rest of the activities at 9 p.m. Limitation of 35% of the maximum capacity of places of worship Suspension of rehearsals and musical-vocal performances. New measures are adopted in municipalities with an IA greater than 400 cases per 100,000: municipal closure perimeter, allowing transit to the neighboring municipality for shopping and outdoor physical activity. The hotels and restaurants in these cities must reduce their hours of attention to the public inside from 6:30 am to 9:30 am; and from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Indoor sports activities must not exceed 4 people.