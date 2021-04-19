Restrictions due to coronavirus in Madrid, Andalusia, Galicia, Catalonia and the rest of the autonomous communities

Publication: Monday April 19, 2021 6:30 AM

The incidence of the coronavirus continues to increase in Spain, where, over the past week, this epidemiological parameter has increased by 37 points, thus approaching the level of extreme risk.

Thus, and less than a month before the end of the state of alert on May 9 in principle, the autonomous communities maintain various restrictions to stop the advance of the pandemic.

Below, we review the main measures that remain in force in the different territories:

Andalusia

– Curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– Closure of the perimeter of the community and its eight provinces

– Meetings limited to a maximum of six people

– Closure of the perimeter of several municipalities, which you can consult in the tweet below these lines

– However, there are measures that vary according to the alert level of each population, which you can consult on this interactive map

Madrid

– curfew from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

– Prohibition of meetings of non-partners at home

– Hospitality: maximum six guests per table on the terrace and four indoors, with bar consumption prohibited and closing at 11:00 p.m.

– Closure of the perimeter by the basic health areas, which you can consult here

Galicia

– Curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

– Entry and exit from Carballeda de Valdeorras, O Grove and A Pobra do Caramiñal are limited

– Meetings limited to four people in closed spaces, and six in open spaces, excluding cohabitants. In municipalities with a closed perimeter, only cohabitants.

Catalonia

– Regional and perimeter closure of the autonomous community

– Curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– Limitation of six people in social gatherings

– Hotel opening hours from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Capacity limitations in retail and shopping centers. You can check the details here.

Aragon

– Closure of the perimeter of the autonomous community, the region of La Litera and the municipalities of Tarazona, Cuarte de Huerva and Fraga

– Curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– Meetings limited to six people outdoors and four in closed spaces, excluding cohabitants. In municipalities with additional limitations, only four people

– You can check the rest of the measurements in detail here

Asturias

– Curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– Closure of the Principality’s perimeter

– Closure of the interior of the hotel at 9:00 p.m.

– You can check the measures by alert levels in Asturias on this map

Cantabria

– Closure of the perimeter of the region

– Closure of the interior of hotels and restaurants

– curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– Capacity limitations that you can consult here:

Castilla La Mancha

– the night curfew from midnight to 6:00 a.m.

– Closure of the perimeter of the region

– Groups of up to six people in public and private spaces

Valencian Community

– Perimeter closure

– Curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

– Meetings limited to six people from two coexistence groups

– Hotel closes at 6:00 p.m., among other limitations that can be viewed here

the Canary Islands

– Closure of the perimeter of the islands of Tenerife and Gran Canaria

– Closure of the perimeter of the archipelago except for negative diagnostic test

– The measures and the curfew vary according to the alert levels per island: Gran Canaria and Tenerife are at level 3; Fuerteventura and Lanzarote at number 2 and the remaining islands at number 1. You can consult the detailed measurements for each level of the “traffic light” in this link

Castile and Leon

– Perimeter closure

– Curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Euskadi

– Closure of the perimeter of the community and localities with an incidence greater than 400

– Curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

– End of the activity at 9:00 p.m.

– Meetings limited to four people in private spaces, among other measures

Balearic Islands

– Curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– Meetings limited to six people

– Capacity limits (which you can check here) according to the alert level of each island: Menorca is at level 1 and the other islands at level 2.

Navarre

– Closure of the perimeter of the Foral Community

– Entry and exit restrictions for the municipalities of: Arguedas, Cadreita, Lodosa, Etxarri Arantz, Villafranca, Arbizu and Milagro

– Curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Murcia

– Closure of the perimeter of the Region and the municipality of Puerto Lumbreras

– Curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

– Maximum 6 people in open public spaces. Maximum 4 people in closed and private public spaces.

La Rioja

– Closure of the perimeter of the community and municipalities of Cervera del Río Alhama, the neighborhood of Valverde and Pradejón

– the curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. in the municipalities of Autol and Pradejón, Cervera del Río Alhama and the district of Valverde

– Maximum 6 people. Maximum 4 people, except cohabitants: Autol and Pradejón. Meetings limited to the coexistence unit: Cervera del Río Alhama and the district of Valverde

Extremadura

– Closure of the perimeter of the community and the municipalities of Vegavina, Guareña, Malpartida de Cáceres, Zarza de Granadilla, Madroñera, Salvatierra de los Barros and Salvaleón

– Curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

– Meetings: maximum 4 people in closed public spaces and 6 in open public spaces

Ceuta

– Perimeter closure

– Curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

– Maximum 4 people in public (closed and open) and private spaces

Melilla

– Perimeter closure

– Night mobility restriction from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

– Maximum 4 people in spaces for public use, closed and open, except in the case of cohabitants. Only cohabitants in private spaces and homes