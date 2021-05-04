Restrictions due to coronavirus in Madrid, Catalonia, the Valencian Community, Galicia and the rest of the CCAA

Publication: Tuesday, May 4, 2021 7:28 AM

Spain remains subject to restrictions. Although, as some Autonomous Communities have already warned, some of the more stringent regulations, such as perimeter closures or curfews, have numbered times, as on May 9 the alert state decreases and the government does not intend to extend it.

In this sense, the current epidemiological situation also plays an important role, which shows how cases, after a long stabilization, begin to decline. Our country is seeing lower figures than reported last weekend, when Health reported 19,852 infections and 147 deaths. The cumulative incidence lies along this line, which has decreased to 223.75 cases.

However, five Autonomous Communities are still recording increases in their incidence, and eight regions continue to be at extreme risk; Euskadi and Madrid in the lead. In contrast, hospitalizations also increased compared to Friday. Today, 9,747 patients are hospitalized in conventional beds and ICUs are 23.1% occupied by COVID patients. Nine communities exceed this figure to reach extreme risk, above 25% occupancy.

In light of this, and for at least five more days, regional governments continue to establish a series of rules to contain the virus. We go over the restrictions in each region:

Andalusia

– Curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– As of Thursday, April 29, mobility between provinces will resume

– Meetings limited to a maximum of six people

– Closure of the perimeter of several municipalities

– However, there are measures that vary according to the alert level of each population, which you can consult on this interactive map

Madrid

– curfew from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

– Prohibition of meetings of non-partners at home

– Hospitality: maximum six guests per table on the terrace and four indoors, with bar consumption prohibited and closing at 11:00 p.m.

– Closure of the perimeter by the basic health areas

Galicia

– Curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

– Meetings limited to four people in closed spaces, and six in open spaces, excluding cohabitants. In municipalities with a closed perimeter, only cohabitants.

– From Friday April 30 there are three councils with the maximum restrictions: Vilanova de Arousa, Cualedro and Carballeda de Valdeorras

Catalonia

-The regional closure is lifted

– Curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– Limitation of six people in social gatherings

– Hotel opening hours from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Capacity limitations in retail and shopping centers. You can check the details here.

– Since April 26, the closure of the district of the region has been lifted, allowing free movement throughout Catalonia. The reopening of bars and restaurants inside shopping centers will also be authorized. In this way, they will have the same hours as the rest of the sector: from 7:30 am to 5:00 pm.

– Also from the 26th, 50% of the capacity is authorized in sports activities, while the training cycles and the baccalaureate will regain their presence in the classes.

Aragon

– Closure of the perimeter of the autonomous community, the region of La Litera and the municipalities of Tarazona, Fraga, Jaca and Cinco Villas.

– Curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– Meetings limited to six people outdoors and four in closed spaces, excluding cohabitants. In municipalities with additional limitations, only four people

– You can check the rest of the measurements in detail here

Asturias

– Curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– Closure of the Principality’s perimeter

– Closure of the interior of the hotel at 9:00 p.m.

– You can check the measures by alert levels in Asturias on this map

Cantabria

– Closure of the perimeter of the region

– Closure of the interior of hotels and restaurants

– curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– In public and private spaces groups of maximum 4 people except cohabitants

Castilla La Mancha

– the night curfew from midnight to 6:00 a.m.

– Closure of the perimeter of the region

– Groups of up to six people in public and private spaces

– You can check all the measurements on this interactive map

Valencian Community

– Closure of the perimeter until the end of the alarm state

– Curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

– Meetings limited to six people from two coexistence groups, among other limitations that can be viewed here

– From April 26, the hotel closes at 10 p.m.

– Cultural activities will increase their capacity by up to 75% and ceremonies by up to 50%

the Canary Islands

– Closure of the perimeter of the islands of Tenerife and Gran Canaria

– Closure of the perimeter of the archipelago except for negative diagnostic test

– The measures and the curfew vary according to the alert levels per island: Gran Canaria and Tenerife are at level 3; Fuerteventura and Lanzarote at number 2 and the remaining islands at number 1. You can consult the detailed measurements for each level of the “traffic light” in this link

Castile and Leon

– Perimeter closure

– Curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– Closure of the hotel interior in 31 municipalities until May 3

Euskadi

– Closure of the perimeter of the community and localities with an incidence greater than 400

– Curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

– End of the activity at 9:00 p.m.

– Meetings limited to four people in private spaces, among other measures

Balearic Islands

– Curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

– Meetings limited to six people

– Capacity limits (which you can check here) depending on the alert level of each island: Menorca and Formentera are at level 1 and the other islands at 2.

Navarre

– Closure of the perimeter of the Foral Community

– Entry and exit restrictions in certain towns

– Curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

– Meetings of a maximum of six people in open public spaces (four closed). In private spaces, only for the living unit.

Murcia

– Closure of the perimeter of the Region

– Curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

– Maximum of six people in open public spaces. Maximum of four people in closed and private public spaces: you can check the measurements by municipality on this link

La Rioja

– Closure of the community perimeter

– curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– Maximum 6 people. In level 5 municipalities, the maximum number of meetings is 4 people.

Extremadura

– Closure of the perimeter of the community and the municipalities of Vegaviana and Guareña

– Curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

– Meetings: maximum 4 people in closed public spaces and 6 in open public spaces

Ceuta

– Perimeter closure

– Curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

– Maximum 4 people in public (closed and open) and private spaces

Melilla

– Perimeter closure

– Night mobility restriction from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

– Maximum 4 people in spaces for public use, closed and open, except in the case of cohabitants. Only cohabitants in private spaces and homes