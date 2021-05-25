Restrictions due to coronavirus in Madrid, Valencian Community, Catalonia, Galicia and the rest of the CCAA

Publication: Tuesday, May 25, 2021 8:32 AM

The incidence of the coronavirus throughout Spain is continuing its stabilization phase (yes, with a rebound in infections this weekend). Likewise, as vaccination progresses, some communities continue to face severe restrictions to deal with the pandemic.

In addition, there are measures that remain in effect in all Autonomous Communities, in which leaders call for the responsibility to avoid a new wave of infections before reaching group immunity.

Thus, the mask remains compulsory throughout the country, and capacity limitations in hotels and shops are also common to all regions with variable hours.

However, despite the end of the state of alert, two regions are maintaining the curfew after the courts have approved it. This is the case of the Valencian Community and the Balearic Islands, although in the case of the first, from this Monday there is a new extension, so that citizens must be at home from 1:00 a.m. .

In the islands, the Superior Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands has approved the extension of the curfew until at least June 6. Then, we list the measures in force in each autonomous community:

Andalusia

– The Andalusian government has warned that municipalities with more than 5,000 people with a cumulative incidence of more than 1,000 cases will continue to close the perimeter, located at alert level 4, for which the closure of the perimeter and the suspension of any non -activity are decreed. essential.

– Being in phase 1 of its new de-escalation plan, in Andalusia, the hotel industry can open until midnight, allowing a maximum of eight people inside and ten outside. In this sense, pubs and nightclubs can open until 02:00 am on levels 1, 2 and 3. However, it should be noted that only dance floors are activated on level 1, provided they are outside and wear a mask.

Aragon

– As in Andalusia, the municipalities with the worst data remain confined. In addition, there is a limitation on meetings of up to six people, four in confined spaces. It is recommended, in all cases, to limit contacts at work and the unity of coexistence.

– Currently, the basic health zones of Gallur, Alagón, Ejea de los Caballeros and Sádaba, as well as the municipality of Jaca, have closed perimeters.

Hotels and non-essential shops close at 10 p.m., except in confined areas, where they close at 8 p.m. In the hotel industry, the capacity is up to six people on the terrace and four inside.

Asturias

– In particularly serious epidemiological situations, the Principality will assess the possibility of asking the Justice to close the perimeter of specific zones.

– The hotel can open until 1 a.m. and up to six people per table are allowed. In stores over 300 square meters, the capacity is 70%.

Balearic Islands

– The Balearic Islands are one of the rare communities to have wanted to maintain the curfew, which the Superior Court of Justice of the archipelago has ruled. Currently it has been extended by one hour, so it is established in all islands between 00:00 and 06:00.

– As for social and family gatherings, they are limited to six people both outside and inside. In the second case, a maximum of two coexistence cores. The capacity of the hotel industry varies according to the alert level of each island.

the Canary Islands

– The Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands has rejected the possibility, as the archipelago government has attempted, to extend the curfew and the perimeter of the islands to alert levels 3 and 4. However, the regional executive appealed to the Supreme and understand that, in the meantime, your measures are maintained.

– In any case, Justice has ratified, on the other hand, the restrictions on meetings, which vary according to the alert level of each island: a) Up to level 1, maximum 10 people; b) At level 2, 6 people; c) At level 3, up to 4 people; d) At level 4, maximum 2 people.

For the moment, Tenerife, La Gomera and Lanzarote are on alert level 1; and on alert 2, Las Palmas, Fuerteventura and El Hierro.

Cantabria

– The autonomous community of Cantabria has reopened the interior of the hotel industry; Meanwhile, while the Superior Court of Justice of Cantabria has put an end to the closure of these establishments at 1 a.m., with a maximum of six diners per table inside and ten on the terrace.

– There is no limit to social gatherings, although it is recommended that these do not exceed four people.

Castilla La Mancha

– Hospitality and nightlife can open until 1:00 am, with capacity up to 75% indoors and 100% outdoors. There can be up to 10 people per table.

– Shows, cinemas, theaters, markets, gymnasiums, game rooms and shopping centers also have a maximum capacity of 75%.

Castile and Leon

– The hours and capacities authorized in this region change according to epidemiological data: with the region at the highest level of alarm, the hotel industry can open until midnight indoors, although since May 1 the terraces can open until 1 a.m.

Catalonia

– In Catalonia, the limitation of six people to social gatherings is maintained. The hotel can open from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a maximum of six people per table. Outside, the capacity is 100%, but inside it is limited to 50%.

The community of Madrid

– Madrid, for the first time since September, has chosen not to confine basic health zones.

– Regarding reception hours, bars and restaurants can open until midnight, although it is still forbidden to consume at the bar. Inside, there can only be four people per table, six on the terraces, with a capacity of 50 and 75%, respectively. New customers cannot be admitted after 11:00 p.m.

Shops can open until 11:00 p.m., as can gyms. Gambling and betting houses, until midnight. The ban on meetings between non-cohabitants at home has been removed, although the recommendation to avoid them is maintained. On public roads, a maximum of six people is recommended.

Valencian Community

– In the Valencian Community, the courts have approved the maintenance of the curfew, which is set until 1 a.m. Meetings are limited to a maximum of 10 people.

– The hotel, after a new examination of the measures, may close at 12:30 a.m., with a capacity of 50% indoors and 100% outdoors.

Extremadura

– In this region, the hotel must close at 01:00. The capacity is 50% indoors, with six people per table, and 85% outdoors, with 10 people per table.

– There is a system of measures and gauges thanks to the alert level, from 1 to 4, with risky activities depending on the level. Currently, the municipality of Los Santos de Maimona (Badajoz) is confined, after the ratification of the Community Court of Justice. The maximum number of social gatherings is 10 people.

Galicia

– As in Andalusia or Aragon, the municipal closure is maintained in the localities most affected (now, Lobios, in Ourense). In those at the maximum level, there is a curfew at 11:00 p.m. Meetings of a maximum of four people in closed spaces and six people outdoors, whether for public or private use, are permitted.

– The ban on meetings of non-cohabiting people between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m., both indoors and outdoors, as well as the maximum of 6 people outdoors and 4 indoors is maintained. In the rest of the municipalities, catering establishments can be open until 1 a.m.

La Rioja

– The region is moving to level 2, although the regional government continues to recommend that meetings not exceed six people.

– In the hotel industry, the closing is set at 1:00 a.m., which also means reducing the restrictions in interiors in reception, leisure and cultural interiors, which go up to 75%, and with prohibited consumption in bars.

Murcia

– No regional perimeter closure, but municipalities with more than 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and an 80% increase in incidence compared to the previous week can be confined.

– There is no curfew, but non-essential activities must close from midnight to 6:00 a.m. There can be up to six people in private meetings and public spaces.

Navarre

– In the Autonomous Community, there is no perimeter closure or curfew. It is recommended that meetings be a maximum of 8 people from a maximum of 3 different accommodation units.

– The terraces close at 1 a.m., while the interiors close at 10 p.m.

Euskadi

– There, the hotel closes at 10 p.m., it is still forbidden to consume at the bar or standing and there can only be four people per table, while commercial establishments and other non-essential activities close at 10 p.m.

– There is no curfew or maximum number of meetings, although it is recommended that these do not exceed 6 people.