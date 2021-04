Restrictions due to COVID-19 in Catalonia, Madrid, Valencian Community, Galicia and the rest of the autonomous communities

Spain continues its restrictions, at a time when data is starting to stabilize after the rise after the Easter holidays.

However, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Health, in recent days the accumulated incidence has increased further slightly, while there are already 9 Autonomous Communities at extreme risk.

Likewise, more than 10,800 new infections were added to the total pandemic tally by Health. According to these data, with the 132 deaths in the last 24 hours, Spain already has 3,456,886 infections and 77,496 deaths since the start of the health crisis.

The accumulated incidence rebounded after the slight drop in yesterday’s session. Thus, after yesterday, it decreased by one point, it now stands at 232 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. However, this also declined in nine communities, while it remained in four others. Nine more of them are at extreme risk.

Hospitalizations, however, continue to decline. There are 59 fewer hospitalized today than yesterday. Likewise, intensive care units are high but stable, at 22.62%, and a community has been added to areas at extreme risk of critical occupation, nine of them being the most affected, still Ceuta, C. Madrid and La Rioja.

Faced with this epidemiological situation, the autonomous communities maintain their restrictions: some by making them more flexible (such as Galicia, Catalonia or the Valencian Community), others by tightening them (such as Navarre, which from the start of the increase in cases closed in the hotel industry). Then, we review the regulations in force in each autonomy:

Andalusia

– Curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– Closure of the perimeter of the community and its eight provinces

– Meetings limited to a maximum of six people

– Closure of the perimeter of several municipalities

.- However, there are measures which vary according to the alert level of each population, which you can consult on this interactive map.

Madrid

– curfew from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

– Prohibition of meetings of non-partners at home

– Hospitality: maximum six guests per table on the terrace and four indoors, with bar consumption prohibited and closing at 11:00 p.m.

– Closure of the perimeter by the basic health areas

Galicia

– Curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

– Entry and exit from Carballeda de Valdeorras, O Grove and A Pobra do Caramiñal are restricted. From tomorrow, Friday, Cualedro is added

– Meetings limited to four people in closed spaces, and six in open spaces, excluding cohabitants. In municipalities with a closed perimeter, only cohabitants.

Catalonia

– Regional and perimeter closure of the autonomous community

– Curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– Limitation of six people in social gatherings

– Hotel opening hours from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Capacity limitations in retail and shopping centers. You can check the details here.

– The Generalitat has decided to update the measures on Thursday. Thus, from Monday April 26, the closure of the district of the region will be lifted, allowing free movement throughout Catalonia. The reopening of bars and restaurants inside shopping centers will also be authorized. In this way, they will have the same hours as the rest of the sector: from 7:30 am to 5:00 pm.

– In other areas, also from April 26, 50% of the capacity will now be authorized in sports activities, while training cycles and the baccalaureate will regain their presence in the classes.

Aragon

– Closure of the perimeter of the autonomous community, the region of La Litera and the municipalities of Tarazona, Cuarte de Huerva, Fraga and La Litera

– Curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– Meetings limited to six people outdoors and four in closed spaces, excluding cohabitants. In municipalities with additional limitations, only four people

– You can check the rest of the measurements in detail here

Asturias

– Curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– Closure of the Principality’s perimeter

– Closure of the interior of the hotel at 9:00 p.m.

– You can check the measures by alert levels in Asturias on this map

Cantabria

– Closure of the perimeter of the region

– Closure of the interior of hotels and restaurants

– curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– In public and private spaces groups of 4 people maximum except cohabitants

Castilla La Mancha

– the night curfew from midnight to 6:00 a.m.

– Closure of the perimeter of the region

– Groups of up to six people in public and private spaces

– You can check all the measurements on this interactive map

Valencian Community

– Closure of the perimeter until the end of the alarm state

– Curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

– Meetings limited to six people from two coexistence groups, among other limitations that can be viewed here

– From next Monday, the hotel closes at 10 p.m.

the Canary Islands

– Closure of the perimeter of the islands of Tenerife and Gran Canaria

– Closure of the perimeter of the archipelago except for negative diagnostic test

– The measures and the curfew vary according to the alert levels per island: Gran Canaria and Tenerife are at level 3; Fuerteventura and Lanzarote at number 2 and the remaining islands at number 1. You can consult the detailed measurements for each level of the “traffic light” in this link

Castile and Leon

– Perimeter closure

– Curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– Closure of the hotel interior in 31 municipalities until May 3

Euskadi

– Closure of the perimeter of the community and localities with an incidence greater than 400

– Curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

– End of the activity at 9:00 p.m.

– Meetings limited to four people in private spaces, among other measures

Balearic Islands

– Curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– Meetings limited to six people

– Capacity limits (which you can check here) according to the alert level of each island: Menorca is at level 1 and the other islands at level 2.

Navarre

– Closure of the perimeter of the Foral Community

– Entry and exit restrictions for the municipalities of: Arguedas, Cadreita, Lodosa, Etxarri Arantz, Villafranca, Arbizu and Milagro

– Curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

– Meetings of a maximum of six people in open public spaces (four closed). In private spaces, only for the living unit.

Murcia

– Closure of the perimeter of the Region and the municipality of Puerto Lumbreras

– Curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

– Maximum 6 people in open public spaces. Maximum 4 people in closed and private public spaces.

La Rioja

– Closure of the perimeter of the community and municipalities of Cervera del Río Alhama, the neighborhood of Valverde and Pradejón

– the curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. in the municipalities of Autol and Pradejón, Cervera del Río Alhama and the district of Valverde

– Maximum 6 people. Maximum 4 people, except cohabitants: Autol and Pradejón. Meetings limited to the coexistence unit: Cervera del Río Alhama and the district of Valverde

Extremadura

– Closure of the perimeter of the community and the municipalities of Vegavina, Guareña, Malpartida de Cáceres, Zarza de Granadilla, Madroñera, Salvatierra de los Barros and Salvaleón

– Curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

– Meetings: maximum 4 people in closed public spaces and 6 in open public spaces

Ceuta

– Perimeter closure

– Curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

– Maximum 4 people in public (closed and open) and private spaces

Melilla

– Perimeter closure

– Night mobility restriction from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

– Maximum 4 people in spaces for public use, closed and open, except in the case of cohabitants. Only cohabitants in private spaces and homes