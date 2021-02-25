Restrictions due to COVID-19 in Catalonia, the Basque Country, Aragon, Andalusia and the rest of the autonomous communities

Publication: Thursday, February 25, 2021 7:38 AM

Spain is already at pre-Christmas levels. The downward trend in infections, born of restrictions to cope with the third wave, continues to progress. However, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, a rebound was experienced on Wednesday, and the figures remain worrying.

In the past 24 hours, 9,212 new cases and 389 deaths have been reported by COVID-19. The good news is the cumulative incidence (AI), which has fallen to 218.67 cases. However, he remains at “high” risk after having managed to fall under “extreme” risk yesterday (250 cases) for the first time this year.

On the last day, AI dropped in all of the Autonomous Communities except the Canary Islands and Melilla. However, four regions continue to exceed 250 cases: Melilla (457), Madrid (339), Ceuta (311) and the Basque Country (274).

In addition, hospitalizations in ward and intensive care fail to reduce the high risk. More specifically, 10.67% of people hospitalized in the department are COVID patients (“high” risk). A figure which passes to 30.55% in ICU and which, consequently, continues to be in “extreme risk”.

Faced with this epidemiological context, regional governments have started to relax their restrictions, but at an uneven pace. We review the measures in each region:

Catalonia

En esta región solo pueden abrir durante los fines de semana los comercios de productos esenciales (también se cierran los centros comerciales) .La hostelería seguirá abriendo por tramos para almuerzos y comidas.Confinamiento comarcal y toque de queda from 22:00 to 06:00 Hours.

Pays Basque

Closure of the perimeter of all the municipalities in the region. Of course, mobility will be authorized between neighboring municipalities for socio-economic and sports activities. Social gatherings are limited to a maximum of four people. Hotel and restaurant establishments must close at 8:00 p.m. The curfew is maintained at 10 p.m. and the closure of other activities at 9 p.m. Bars and restaurants in the Basque Country can reopen even if they are in areas exceeding an AI of 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In addition, group sports activities will be prohibited.

Aragon

As for the hotel industry, in the municipalities of the province of Huesca, it remains open seven days a week until 8:00 p.m. At this same time, bars and restaurants in the provinces of Zaragoza and Teruel close from Monday to Thursday (and at 6:00 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays) except in the municipality of Teruel. 00 to 6:00 Meetings of a maximum of four people, both in public and private spaces, are confined within the perimeter, until next March 4, the provinces of Teruel, Huesca and Zaragoza.

Andalusia

Curfew at 10 p.m. Shops and hotels must close at 6 p.m. Meetings of more than four people have also been banned The closure of the perimeter is lifted in municipalities below 500 cases of AI per 100,000 inhabitants These measures will be in effect, at least, until February 26.

Asturias

Limitation of the perimeter of the entire region Curfew at 10 p.m. Meetings of a maximum of six people in private spaces and of a maximum of four in the hotel sector. Shops, bars and restaurants must close at 8 p.m.

Cantabria

Certain measures are relaxed: shopping centers will be able to open on weekends, the capacity of cultural spaces is increased to 50% and the use of outdoor sports facilities will be authorized. Limitation of meetings to a maximum of six people. from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Castilla La Mancha

Curfew at 10 p.m., but mobility between municipalities is allowed. Eleven municipalities will remain on alert 3: El Casar, Sigüenza and Villanueva de la Torre (Guadalajara), Iniesta (Cuenca) and Casarrubios del Monte, Torrijos Fuensalida, Noblejas, Valmojado, La Puebla de Montalbán and Santa Cruz de la Zarza ( Toledo). The limit of six people maximum for meetings is maintained. The Government of Castilla-La Mancha has authorized the reopening of hotel establishments until 9 p.m., with a third It is allowed to open the capacity in the interiors of the hotel industry up to 50%, increasing to 75 % outside. Bar service is prohibited and customers must remain seated. Libraries, museums and archives, gymnasiums and leisure centers will be able to open with one third of the capacity. Bingo halls, gaming halls and betting houses will reopen with capacity. 50% maximum interior. Visits to retirement homes for the elderly are canceled.

Castile and Leon

Starting this Friday, February 26, all non-essential community activities, such as bars and restaurants, will be able to admit customers until 9:30 p.m., when closing is dictated at 10 p.m. the elderly are made more flexible The Council announced the end of the closure of the perimeter of its provinces, allowing mobility between them, although the closure of the perimeter of the entire community remains limited to meetings to a maximum of four people in the houses. The interior of bars and restaurants is closed.

Valencian Community

Closure of all hotels, with the exception of take-away meals or home catering Closure of shops at 6 p.m., except for essential services such as food and pharmacies Closure of sports facilities except for professionals State competitions It is maintained The curfew is at 10 p.m. Closure of the perimeter of the whole community and, on weekends and holidays, of municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants Meetings in public spaces between more than two people not living together are prohibited. In private spaces, this cannot be done.

Extremadura

Meetings of up to six people, in public and private spaces, with or without people living together. The hotels and shops can open until 10 p.m. In the first, the tables can accommodate up to four people, the capacity for religious services should be 40%. In the case of baptisms and communions, the maximum is 30 people outside and 15 inside.

Galicia

On Monday, the president of Xunta announced a “gradual” de-escalation of measures: he thus establishes three levels of openness depending on the epidemiological situation. In the first, the “ councils ” with an AI of more than 500 cases will keep the hotel business closed, with the ban on meeting non-cohabitants and changing municipalities; in level two, where the “ councils ” are between 250 and 500 AI, meetings of four people are allowed and the hotel industry will be able to open the terraces from this Friday until 6:00 p.m. In addition, mobility between Town Halls with the same IA is authorized at level 3; In other words, municipalities with less than 250 AI cases will allow meetings of up to four non-cohabitants, open hotels can open their interiors to complete 30% of the capacity, while the exterior must be at 50% (both, until 6:00 a.m.). In addition, as at the previous level, it is allowed with city councils with the same level of AI. The curfew is at 10 p.m.

the Balearic Islands

The Balearic archipelago has banned meetings between non-cohabitants in Mallorca and Ibiza (in the rest of the islands, the maximum is six people). In addition, he ordered the closure of bars, restaurants and shopping centers and popular festivals are prohibited. Formentera is closed on the perimeter. This measure implies the restriction of entry and exit from the island of the island, with the exception of essential movements which must be justified.

the Canary Islands

The autonomous government of the Canary Islands applies its measures according to the level of alert. However, curfews are set on all islands at 10 p.m. until February 21, regardless of their alert level, and outdoor parties and festivals are prohibited. On islands with alert levels 1 and 2 (Tenerife, La Palma, La Gomera, El Hierro and Fuerteventura) meetings are for a maximum of six people. On level 3 islands (Gran Canaria) meetings are limited to four people. level 4 (Lanzarote and La Graciosa), only a maximum of two people can meet.

La Rioja

Since Monday, February 22, the community of Riojan has relaxed some of its measures. In this line, meetings between non-cohabitants are again at a maximum of 6 people. The closure of the perimeter of all municipalities in Riojan has been lifted, but the autonomous region will continue to be closed. Curfew from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. After a month of closure of the non-essential activity, it will be able to resume its activity from this Monday, but with some limitations: the hotel industry can open the interior of the premises at 30%, and terraces at 75%. However, the consumption of bars will remain prohibited.

Madrid

Curfew at 11:00 p.m. Meetings at home and in private spaces with people who do not live together are prohibited In public spaces these meetings can be of a maximum of four people Hostels and catering establishments must close at most at 11:00 p.m. Likewise, after 10:00 p.m., no new customer may enter. On the other hand, home delivery services can be carried out until 00:00 a.m. The government of Madrid has also increased the number of diners who can consume on the terraces of the bars from four to six, as well as the compulsory use of a mask. Restaurants.

Murcia

The region has relaxed the measures and social gatherings between non-cohabitants have increased from 2 to 4 people. Working and reception hours have been extended until 10 p.m. The interior of bars and restaurants must remain closed, while outside, a maximum of four people per table can meet.

Navarre

Bars and restaurants close at 9:00 p.m. From February 26, the interior of the premises will be able to open up to 30% of the capacity. Meetings are for a maximum of six people. In addition, in the private space, meetings should be limited to the unit of coexistence. However, also from next Friday February 26, they will be able to go up to two coexistence groups, but in any case the 6 people will not be able to pass. The region has also banned smoking on the terraces. And the curfew between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. at least until March 11.