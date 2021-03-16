Restrictions due to COVID-19 in Madrid, Andalusia, the Valencian Community, Catalonia and the rest of the CCAA

Published: Tuesday, March 16, 2021 7:32 AM

With a cumulative incidence of 128 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the autonomous communities are pursuing a plan a few days before the arrival of Easter, during which time an agreement was reached for the closure of the perimeter of all the autonomous regions except of the Balearics and the Canaries. Islands, from March 26 to April 9; and from March 17 to 21 in the territories where there is a bridge for St. Joseph’s Day.

In addition, a common curfew is established from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., with the possibility of advancing it in regions with the highest incidence. Meetings can be a maximum of four people in closed public spaces and six in open public spaces; In private enclosed spaces, only cohabitation meetings can take place.

Even so, before reaching this panorama, we review what are the restrictions that are maintained in the different Autonomous Communities today:

Catalonia

Shopping centers reopen on weekdays, although they remain closed on weekends. From this Monday March 15, these stores (up to 800 square meters) will be able to open every day. Stores of more than 400 square meters will reopen at 30%, with the same capacity as in sports areas, and in swimming pools. This capacity increases to 50%. However, the opening hours of the hotel are extended until 5:00 p.m. Meetings of 6 people maximum, both in public and private spaces. Regional lockdown and curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m. 6:00 a.m. Also from March 15, this will be lifted, but only for travel with the coexistence unit. Civic centers are open to people over 60, in universities there will be a 30% presence, and in gymnasiums the locker rooms return, although the recommendation is to shower at home.

Valencian Community

Since Monday, March 15, the terraces have reopened to 100% of their capacity, while the interiors will be able to do so up to 30%. Closing hours are maintained. Non-essential stores can stay open until 8:00 p.m. with capacity reduced to 50%. They reopen the outdoor sports facilities and the mask is no longer compulsory. Activities or training can be carried out in groups of up to four people and without an audience. Likewise, competitions continue to be suspended, with the exception of federal competitions in the autonomous and professional fields. The curfew is maintained at 10 p.m. Closure of the perimeter of the entire Community. Meetings in public spaces between more than four people who do not cohabit are prohibited. In private spaces, these cannot be done. The outdoor parks and gardens are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and use of the children’s play areas is permitted. The capacity of places of worship is increased to 50%.

Madrid

Meetings at home and in private spaces with people who do not cohabit are prohibited, while in public spaces there can be a maximum of four people. Hotel and catering establishments must close no later than 11:00 p.m. Likewise, after 10:00 p.m., new customers will not be able to enter. Home services, on the other hand, can be performed until midnight. The government in Madrid has also increased the number of diners who can consume on the terraces of bars from four to six, with a curfew at 11:00 p.m.

Aragon

For the hospitality industry and other non-essential services, opening hours are extended until 10 p.m. Likewise, consumption at the bar, it is forbidden to smoke on the terraces and the capacity will be 100% outside and 30% inside. Curfew at 11:00 p.m. Meetings are for a maximum of six people. In public and private spaces, the provinces of Teruel, Huesca and Zaragoza are confined to the perimeter, until March 19.

Andalusia

Curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. The Council decided to extend the opening of hotels and businesses until 9:30 p.m. in municipalities that are at alert level 2. With less impact, they will accommodate meetings of up to six people (in hospitality, a maximum of four is maintained) Residence visits are permitted.

Asturias

Limitation of the perimeter of the whole region Curfew at 10:00 p.m. Meetings of a maximum of six people in private spaces and a maximum of four in the hospitality industry Delayed one hour until 9:00 p.m. food, drink and commodities and essential goods in the community to avoid crowds.

Cantabria

It is allowed to open the interior of the hotel with a third of the capacity. In addition, consumption in the premises can be done seated at a table or in groups of tables, preferably by prior reservation and with a maximum occupancy of six people. However, new customers should not be allowed in after 9:00 p.m. and shops must close at 9:30 p.m. Shopping malls can open on weekends, while the capacity of cultural spaces be allowed Limitation of meetings to a maximum of six people The curfew is 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Limitation of entry and exit from the Autonomous Community, as well as the 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew will remain until March 14.

Castilla La Mancha

The curfew is set for midnight. Two municipalities are at alert level 2: Valmojado and Horche. The limitation of a maximum of six people in a meeting is maintained. Restaurants and hotels can open until 23:00, with a third It is allowed to open the capacity in the interiors of the hotel industry up to 50%, increasing up to 75% outside. Bar service is prohibited and customers must remain seated. Libraries, museums and archives, gymnasiums and recreation centers can be opened with one third of the capacity. Bingo halls, gaming halls and betting houses will reopen with capacity. 50% maximum indoors.

Castile and Leon

Any non-essential Community activity, such as bars and restaurants, may admit customers until 9:30 p.m., while closure is dictated at 10 p.m. Curfew from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Mobility between provinces is permitted, although the perimeter closure of the entire community will be maintained. Meetings of up to six people. The limitation of meetings to a maximum of four people in the hostels is maintained. The hotel industry can reopen its interior up to a third of the reception capacity. Senior centers open so that residents can receive visits from relatives or leave the center.

Extremadura

Meetings of a maximum of six people, both in public and private spaces, except cohabitants, work or compliance with legal obligations. The hotels and shops can open until 10 p.m. In the first, the tables can accommodate up to four people. Curfew at 11:00 p.m. The terraces will increase their capacity by 50 to 75%. Increase the number of people at each table from four to six.

Galicia

Opening of the sanitary zones of La Coruña and Pontevedra, including these two towns, which will no longer have a common perimeter, although several municipalities will continue at a high level and will be closed. In Pobra de Brollón, A Mezquita and Boborás, and the municipalities of Paradela, Pontecesures and Vilardevós reach this level. He leaves this Soutomaior level, which descends to a high level. Meetings of non-cohabitants are permitted up to a maximum of four people. Shopping centers reopen on weekends. The hotel activity is again open until 6 p.m., but some of them only on the terraces, up to 50% capacity. The curfew is at 10 p.m.

Balearic Islands

Permitted capacity in stores has been increased from 30% to 50%, although department stores will continue to be closed on weekends and holidays, and closing hours will continue to be 8 p.m. Restrictions on gymnasiums and other sports facilities are relaxed, which can open at 30% of its capacity, and groups of up to ten people are also allowed in outdoor physical activities and excursions.Mallorca reopens the terraces of bars and restaurants until 5:00 p.m. and with a capacity limited to 50%, and allows social gatherings of up to 6 people from two coexistence centers. The interior of the premises is also open with a third of the capacity. In Ibiza, the hotel industry reopens until 5:00 p.m. with a capacity limited to 50%. In Formentera, the same social and catering activities are allowed as in Mallorca. and in Ibiza. , but with an extra hour to open the terraces, which can close at 6 p.m.

the Canary Islands

Lanzarote and La Graciosa descend to alert level 2, moreover, without additional measures, which implies the lifting of the closure of the perimeter to which these islands were subjected. The rest of the islands (La Palma, La Gomera and El Hierro) will continue at level 1, Gran Canaria, Tenerife and Fuerteventura, with alert level 2 (orange), although “reinforced”, according to the Canarian government. Thus, they present a curfew at 10 p.m., reduced capacity and meetings of four people. There is no perimeter closure and the interiors of the hotel industry and gymnasiums can open.On La Palma, La Gomera and El Hierro, with alert level 1 (green), the curfew is at 00:00 the hotel industry opens until this time, but the capacity is 100% outdoors and 75% indoors and non-cohabitant meetings can have up to ten people.

La Rioja

Meetings between non-cohabitants are a maximum of six people. The closure of the perimeter of all municipalities in Riojan has been lifted, but the autonomous region continues to be closed. Curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 p.m. Non-essential activity, although with some limitations: the hotel industry can open the interior of the premises at 30% and the terraces at 75%. However, consumption in bars will remain prohibited and nightlife will continue to be closed.

Murcia

Meetings between non-cohabitants of a maximum of four people. Working and reception hours are extended until 10 p.m. The interior of the restaurant and hotel industry is open except in the municipalities at extreme risk (Caravaca de la Cruz, Puerto Lumbreras). Closure of the region’s perimeter and restrictions on entering and leaving municipalities at extreme risk. from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. On the terraces, one hundred percent of the capacity in the whole region is authorized, and a maximum occupancy of 4 non-residents per table.

Navarre

Consumption is permitted inside bars and restaurants at 30% capacity. Bars and restaurants close at 9:00 p.m. Meetings are for a maximum of six people. In addition, in the private space, meetings should be limited to the unit of coexistence. However, these can be up to two coexistence groups, but in no case can they exceed six people.The closure of the perimeter of the Autonomous Community and the curfew are maintained between 23:00 and 6:00 at least until March 25th.

Pays Basque

Mobility is allowed without any limitation within the Autonomous Community. Social gatherings are limited to a maximum of four people. Hotel and restaurant establishments must close at 8:00 p.m. The curfew is maintained at 10 p.m. and the closing of the rest of the activities at 9 p.m. Limitation of the maximum capacity in places of worship by 35% Suspension of rehearsals and music-vocal performances.