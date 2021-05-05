Restrictions due to COVID-19 in Madrid, Catalonia, Galicia, the Valencian Community and the rest of the CCAA

Published: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 7:32 AM

Spain is still subject to restrictions, even if some of them, according to the autonomous community, already have an expiry date: on May 9, the state of alert is declining, which is why the Interterritorial Council health this afternoon seems vital. Regions are asking for legal explanations, even though the government maintains that there are already enough tools to deal with the pandemic.

Either way, the fear of CCAA goes hand in hand with an increase in infections with the end of the curfew, meeting maximums or perimeter closures. And, in this sense, the epidemiological situation leaves hospitals a pause.

The incidence continues to decline, and while yesterday it stood at 223 points, it now registers 213.90. Since the start of the pandemic, in Spain, 78,399 people have died from the coronavirus and a total of 3,544,945 have been infected with the disease and have been confirmed by a PCR test.

Another good news is that Spain is meeting its vaccination targets and already exceeds five million people vaccinated. A total of 5,098,903 people have already received the full directive, or 12.7% of the population to be vaccinated nationwide. In addition, a total of 17.6 million doses have already been distributed among the Autonomous Communities, of which 97.3% have already been administered.

Next, we go over the restrictions in each range:

Andalusia

– Curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– Since April 29, mobility between provinces has been reestablished

– Meetings limited to a maximum of six people

– Closure of the perimeter of several municipalities

– However, there are measures that vary according to the alert level of each population, which you can consult on this interactive map

Madrid

– curfew from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

– Prohibition of meetings of non-partners at home

– Hospitality: maximum six guests per table on the terrace and four indoors, with bar consumption prohibited and closing at 11:00 p.m.

– Closure of the perimeter by the basic health areas

Galicia

– Curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

– Meetings limited to four people in closed spaces, and six in open spaces, excluding cohabitants. In municipalities with a closed perimeter, only cohabitants.

Catalonia

-The regional closure is lifted

– Curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– Limitation of six people in social gatherings

– Hotel opening hours from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Capacity limitations in retail and shopping centers. You can check the details here.

– The reopening of bars and restaurants inside shopping centers will also be authorized. In this way, they will have the same hours as the rest of the sector: from 7:30 am to 5:00 pm.

– Also from the 26th, 50% of the capacity is authorized in sports activities, while the training cycles and the baccalaureate will regain their presence in the classes.

Aragon

– Closure of the perimeter of the autonomous community, the region of La Litera and the municipalities of Tarazona, Fraga, Jaca and Cinco Villas.

– Curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– Meetings limited to six people outdoors and four in closed spaces, excluding cohabitants. In municipalities with additional limitations, only four people

– You can check the rest of the measurements in detail here

Asturias

– Curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– Closure of the Principality’s perimeter

– Closure of the interior of the hotel at 9:00 p.m.

– You can check the measures by alert levels in Asturias on this map

Cantabria

– Closure of the perimeter of the region

– Closure of the interior of hotels and restaurants

– curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– In public and private spaces groups of maximum 4 people except cohabitants

Castilla La Mancha

– the night curfew from midnight to 6:00 a.m.

– Closure of the perimeter of the region

– Groups of up to six people in public and private spaces

– You can check all the measurements on this interactive map

Valencian Community

– Closure of the perimeter until the end of the alarm state

– Curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

– Meetings limited to six people from two coexistence groups, among other limitations that can be viewed here

– Hotel closes at 10 p.m.

– Cultural activities will increase their capacity by up to 75% and ceremonies by up to 50%

the Canary Islands

– Closure of the perimeter of the archipelago except for negative diagnostic test

– The measures and the curfew vary according to the alert levels per island: Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Lanzarote and El Hierro are at level 2; Fuerteventura and Las Palmas at level 1. You can see the detailed measurements for each level of the “traffic light” in this link

Castile and Leon

– Perimeter closure

– Curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Euskadi

– Closure of the perimeter of the community and localities with an incidence greater than 400

– Curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

– End of the activity at 9:00 p.m.

– Meetings limited to four people in private spaces, among other measures

Balearic Islands

– Curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

– Meetings limited to six people

– Capacity limits (which you can check here) depending on the alert level of each island: Menorca and Formentera are at level 1 and the other islands at 2.

Navarre

– Closure of the perimeter of the Foral Community

– Entry and exit restrictions in certain towns

– Curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

– Meetings of a maximum of six people in open public spaces (four closed). In private spaces, only for the living unit.

Murcia

– Closure of the perimeter of the Region

– Curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

– Maximum of six people in open public spaces. Maximum of four people in closed and private public spaces: you can check the measurements by municipality on this link

La Rioja

– Closure of the community perimeter

– curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– Maximum 6 people. In level 5 municipalities, the maximum number of meetings is 4 people.

Extremadura

– Closure of the community perimeter

– Curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

– Meetings: maximum 4 people in closed public spaces and 6 in open public spaces

Ceuta

– Perimeter closure

– Curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

– Maximum 4 people in public (closed and open) and private spaces

Melilla

– Perimeter closure

– Night mobility restriction from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

– Maximum 4 people in spaces for public use, closed and open, except in the case of cohabitants. Only cohabitants in private spaces and homes