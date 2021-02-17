Restrictions due to the coronavirus in Andalusia, Catalonia, Madrid, the Valencian Community and the rest of the CCAA

Updated: Tuesday, February 16, 2021 2:44 PM

The third wave of coronavirus continues to decline. According to CCAES Director Fernando Simón, the data shows a “clear downward trend which, in a few weeks, could put us in a much better position” than the current one.

However, that does not mean that the numbers are always worrying, to the point that Health insists the values ​​are “very high”. Over the past weekend, Spain recorded 30,251 new cases of coronavirus and 702 deaths. Likewise, “we continue to be in incidents (IA) well above the objectives set to have a situation that allows us to calmly relax some of the measures”, recalls Simón.

However, various regional governments have started to relax their measures, as happened in Castilla-La Mancha or Madrid. But there are also many others who maintain their standards, as is the case in the Valencian Community. Next, we review the situation in each Autonomous Community for this week:

Andalusia

Curfew at 10 p.m., although it has asked the government to postpone it to 8 p.m. Shops and hotels must close at 6 p.m. Meetings of more than four people are also prohibited As of last Wednesday there are 535 municipalities . closed on the perimeter, while in 287 other non-essential activities are prohibited These measures will be in effect, at least, until February 15.

Catalonia

Madrid

Curfew at 10 p.m. from Monday January 25. If the epidemiological situation persists, on February 18, they will again postpone the curfew to 11:00 p.m., also extending the limitation to the hotel industry by one hour (from 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.). Houses and private spaces with people without cohabitation are prohibited. In public spaces these meetings can be of up to four people. Basic health zones with restrictions become 55, with 14 communes completely confined. Hotel industry must close at 9:00 p.m. The government of Madrid has also increased since last Friday from four to six the number of diners who can consume on bar terraces, as well as the compulsory use of the mask inside restaurants.

Valencian Community

Closure of all hotels, with the exception of take-away meals or home catering Closure of shops at 6:00 p.m. excluding essential services such as food and pharmacies Closure of sports facilities with the exception of professional competition professionals State. Curfew at 10 p.m. Perimeter closure of the entire community and, on weekends and public holidays, of municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants. Meetings in public spaces between more than two people who do not live together are prohibited. In private spaces, this cannot be done.

Aragon

Limitation of the perimeter of three capitals – Zaragoza, Teruel and Huesca- and the municipalities of Alcañiz, Calatayud, Cuarte de Huerva, Ejea de los Caballeros, Tarazona and Utebo. Meetings of more than four people have been banned. The curfew was brought forward to 10 p.m. : 00 hours.

Asturias

Closure of the perimeter of Noreña, Gijón and Mieres Limitation of the perimeter of the entire region Curfew at 10 p.m. Meetings of a maximum of six people in private spaces and a maximum of four in the hotel trade Shops, bars and restaurants They must close at 8:00 p.m.

Cantabria

Shopping centers are closed on weekends and on public holidays. Limitation of meetings to a maximum of six people. The curfew is 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Castilla La Mancha

The junta advanced the curfew to 10 p.m., but mobility between municipalities is already allowed. Fuensalida, Torrijos and Casarrubios del Monte, in the province of Toledo, will remain with the previous restrictions due to the poor epidemiological situation. The government of Castilla-La Mancha will allow reception establishments to reopen from this Friday until 9 p.m., with a third of the capacity. Libraries, museums and archives, gymnasiums and leisure centers may be opened with a third of the capacity. Visits to retirement homes for the elderly are canceled.

Castile and Leon

The latest decision of the regional government is to close terraces, children’s centers and cultural centers in municipalities that register an incidence of more than 1,500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, thus, the hotel industry is permanently closed in these areas. Stores are due to close at 6:00 p.m. The Supreme Court’s Administrative Litigation Chamber suspended the curfew at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. In this way it becomes at 22:00. However, the Council reacted to the court ruling outlining the closure of non-essential business activity at 8:00 p.m. Closing the perimeter of its provinces. Bars and restaurants. Specifically, with regard to non-essential stores, these must close after 6:00 p.m. meetings are limited to a maximum of four people and shopping malls, gymnasiums and game rooms are closed.

Extremadura

Extremadura has banned mobility between municipalities, preventing entry and exit throughout the territory, with justified exceptions. The closure of hotels and non-essential stores has also been extended in towns with over 5,000 inhabitants and the capacity limit to 30% in local businesses, 40% in the hospitality industry, 50% outside and 35% in hotels.

Galicia

In Galicia, all shops close after 6:00 p.m. (it is forbidden to be in the common areas of large shopping centers). The hotel business, on the other hand, must close completely, except those that can order at home. These measures will be in effect until February 27. Meetings between non-cohabitants are also prohibited. The curfew is at 10 p.m., while all the municipalities in the region are confined to the perimeter.

the Balearic Islands

The Balearic archipelago has banned meetings between non-cohabitants in Mallorca and Ibiza (in the rest of the islands, the maximum is six people). In addition, he ordered the closure of bars, restaurants and shopping centers and popular festivals are prohibited. Formentera is closed on the perimeter. This measure implies the restriction of entry and exit from the island of the island, with the exception of essential movements, which must be justified.

Canary Islands

The autonomous government of the Canary Islands applies its measures according to the level of alert. However, he decreed special measures for the carnival, with which the curfew is fixed on all the islands from 10 p.m. to February 21, regardless of its level of alert and parties and festivals are prohibited. On alert level 1 and 2 islands (Tenerife, La Palma, La Gomera, El Hierro and Fuerteventura) meetings are for a maximum of six people, on level 3 islands (Gran Canaria) meetings are limited to 4 people On level 4 islands (Lanzarote and La Graciosa), only two people maximum can meet.

La Rioja

This autonomy limits meetings to a maximum of four people. In addition, the metropolitan area of ​​Logroño has been closed and all non-essential activity is prohibited from 5 p.m.

Murcia

Limit meetings in public spaces, indoors and outdoors, to two throughout the regional territory in the case of non-cohabitants; however, this measure provides for exceptions, such as workplaces or educational centers, children who live at a different address from one of the parents or care for the elderly and dependents Non-essential businesses must close at 8:00 p.m. Advance the closure of non-essential activities to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday in eight municipalities: Yecla, Moratalla, Albudeite, Mula, Fortuna, Caravaca de la Cruz, Ricote and Jumilla. Weekends must be closed, suspend all non-essential surgeries.

Navarre

Bars and restaurants close at 9:00 PM. Meetings are for a maximum of six people. In addition, in the private space, meetings should be limited to the living unit. The region has also banned smoking on the terraces.

Pays Basque

Closure of the perimeter of all municipalities in the region. Of course, mobility will be authorized between neighboring municipalities for socio-economic and sports activities. Social gatherings are limited to a maximum of four people. Hotel and restaurant establishments must close at 8:00 p.m. The curfew is maintained at 10 p.m. and the closure of other activities at 9 p.m. Bars and restaurants in the Basque Country can reopen even if they are in areas exceeding an AI of 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In addition, group sports activities will be prohibited.