Restrictions due to the coronavirus in Madrid, Andalusia, Castile and León, Catalonia and the rest of the Autonomous Communities

Posted: Friday May 28, 2021 7:42 AM

Spain remains restricted, but with an eye on the summer months, in which a clear trend change is expected from what has happened in recent months. In this sense, the latest data published by the Ministry of Health stand out.

Concretely, according to yesterday’s report, the cumulative incidence at 14 days is low: this Thursday, it amounted to 125 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants. And there has been another change in trend: 33 deaths from the disease have been added to the official figures, the second-best number since August of last year.

However, despite the declines, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, insisted this week that there has been “a reduction in the downward trend, which has stabilized at the national level and more precisely in three regions where there is an increase “.

Thus, according to the Minister of Health, this is due to the fact that “the stagnation of the decline that we are observing is strongly influenced by the epidemic in population groups under 50, among which there is a slight increase in group transmission. In other words, increasing infections among the unvaccinated population is holding back progress.

In view of this, several Autonomous Communities continue to apply strict measures, such as the Valencian Community or the Balearic Islands, where they have managed to maintain curfews and the maximum number of people in social gatherings. We review the main measures in each territory:

Andalusia

– The Andalusian government has warned that municipalities with more than 5,000 people with a cumulative incidence of more than 1,000 cases will continue to close the perimeter, located at alert level 4, for which the closure of the perimeter and the suspension of any non -activity are decreed. essential.

– Being in phase 1 of its new de-escalation plan, in Andalusia, the hotel industry can open until midnight, allowing a maximum of eight people inside and ten outside. In this sense, pubs and nightclubs can open until 02:00 on levels 1, 2 and 3. However, it should be noted that only dance floors are activated on level 1, provided they are outside and wear a mask.

Aragon

– As in Andalusia, the municipalities with the worst data remain confined. In addition, there is a limitation on meetings of up to six people, four in confined spaces. It is recommended, in all cases, to limit contacts at work and the unity of coexistence.

– Currently, the closures of the perimeter of Jaca, Ribera Alto del Ebro (with the exception of the health zone of Casetas) and in the region of Cinco Villas, the municipalities attached to the health zones Ejea de los Caballeros and Sádaba

Hotels and non-essential shops close at 10 p.m., except in confined areas, where they close at 8 p.m. In the hotel industry, the capacity is up to six people on the terrace and four inside.

Asturias

– In particularly serious epidemiological situations, the Principality will assess the possibility of asking the Justice to close the perimeter of specific zones.

– The hotel can open until 1 a.m. and up to six people per table are allowed. In stores over 300 square meters, the capacity is 70%.

Balearic Islands

– The Balearic Islands are one of the rare communities to have wanted to maintain the curfew, which the Superior Court of Justice of the archipelago has ruled. Currently it has been extended by one hour, so it is established in all islands between 00:00 and 06:00.

– As for social and family gatherings, they are limited to six people both outside and inside. In the second case, a maximum of two coexistence cores. The capacity of the hotel industry varies according to the alert level of each island.

the Canary Islands

– The Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands has rejected the possibility, as the government of the archipelago has attempted, to extend the curfew and the perimeter of the islands to alert levels 3 and 4, but no has not obtained the approval of justice.

– In any case, Justice has ratified, on the other hand, the restrictions on meetings, which vary according to the alert level of each island: a) Up to level 1, maximum 10 people; b) At level 2, 6 people; c) At level 3, up to 4 people; d) At level 4, maximum 2 people.

At the moment, Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Lanzarote are on alert level 2; and on alert 1, Fuerteventura, La Palma, La Gomera and El Hierro.

Cantabria

– The Autonomous Community of Cantabria has reopened the interior of the hotel industry, while the Superior Court of Justice of Cantabria has annulled the closure of these establishments at 1:00 a.m., with a maximum of six guests per table inside and ten on the terrace.

– There is no limit to social gatherings, although it is recommended that these do not exceed four people.

Castilla La Mancha

– Hospitality and nightlife can open until 1:00 am, with capacity up to 75% indoors and 100% outdoors. There can be up to 10 people per table.

– Shows, cinemas, theaters, markets, gymnasiums, game rooms and shopping centers also have a maximum capacity of 75%.

Castile and Leon

– The hours and capacities authorized in this region change according to epidemiological data: with the region at the highest level of alarm, the hotel industry can open until midnight indoors, although since May 1 the terraces can open until 1 a.m.

Catalonia

– In Catalonia, the limit of ten people to social gatherings is maintained. The hotel can open from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a maximum of six people per table. Outside, the capacity is 100%, but inside it is limited to 50%.

The community of Madrid

– Madrid has chosen not to limit the basic health areas.

– Regarding reception hours, bars and restaurants can open until midnight, although it is still forbidden to consume at the bar. Inside, there can only be four people per table, six on the terraces, with a capacity of 50 and 75%, respectively. New customers cannot be admitted after 11:00 p.m. From Monday, they will be able to extend their opening hours and the number of customers per table.

– Shops can open until 11:00 p.m., such as sports halls. Gambling and betting houses, until midnight. The ban on meetings between non-cohabitants at home has been removed, although the recommendation to avoid them is maintained. On public roads, a maximum of six people is recommended.

Valencian Community

– In the Valencian Community, the courts have approved the maintenance of the curfew, which is set until 1 a.m. Meetings are limited to a maximum of 10 people.

– The hotel, after a new examination of the measures, may close at 12:30 a.m., with a capacity of 50% indoors and 100% outdoors.

Extremadura

– In this region, the hotel must close at 01:00. The capacity is 50% indoors, with six people per table, and 85% outdoors, with 10 people per table.

– There is a system of measures and gauges thanks to the alert level, from 1 to 4, with risky activities depending on the level. Currently, the municipality of Los Santos de Maimona (Badajoz) is confined, after the ratification of the Community Court of Justice. The maximum number of social gatherings is 10 people.

Galicia

– As in Andalusia or Aragon, the municipal closure is maintained in the localities most affected. In those at the maximum level, there is a curfew at 11:00 p.m. Meetings of a maximum of four people in closed spaces and six people outdoors, whether for public or private use, are permitted.

– The ban on meetings of non-cohabiting people between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m., both indoors and outdoors, as well as the maximum of 6 people outdoors and 4 indoors is maintained. In the rest of the municipalities, catering establishments can be open until 1 a.m.

La Rioja

– The region is moving to level 2, although the regional government continues to recommend that meetings not exceed six people.

– In the hotel industry, the closing is fixed at 1:00 a.m., which also means reducing the restrictions in interiors in reception, leisure and cultural interiors, which increase to 75%, and with prohibited consumption in bars.

Murcia

– No regional perimeter closure, but municipalities with more than 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and an 80% increase in incidence compared to the previous week can be confined.

– There is no curfew, but non-essential activities must close from midnight to 6:00 a.m. There can be up to six people in private meetings and public spaces.

Navarre

– In the Autonomous Community, there is no perimeter closure or curfew. It is recommended that meetings be a maximum of 8 people from a maximum of 3 different accommodation units.

– The terraces close at 1 a.m., while the interiors close at 10 p.m. From Friday, the interior will be open until 11:00 p.m.

Euskadi

– There, the hotel closes at 10 p.m., drinking at the bar or standing is still prohibited and there can only be four people per table, while commercial establishments and other non-essential activities close at 10 p.m.

– There is no curfew or maximum number of meetings, although it is recommended that these do not exceed 6 people.