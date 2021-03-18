Restrictions due to the coronavirus in Madrid, Andalusia, the Basque Country, the Valencian Community and the rest of the Autonomous Communities

Publication: Thursday, March 18, 2021 07:27

Since yesterday, March 17, at least 7 autonomous communities have been subject to the restrictions proposed by the government and ratified by the Interterritorial Health Council. Thus, in the Valencian Community, Euskadi, Navarra, Murcia, Madrid, Galicia and Extremadura (where this Friday 19 is a public holiday), a series of common rules are applied.

First, the curfew must be from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. (regions can choose to bring it forward by one hour, as is the case in the Valencian Community). Meetings in public and open spaces are for a maximum of six people. In closed public spaces, 4; and in private spaces, like a house, this cannot be done.

Another fundamental measure of the health deal concerns the closure of the perimeter, despite the fact that Madrid opposed it and even appealed to the court. Thus, from this Wednesday until March 21 (later the measures of Holy Week will resume), there will be checks on the roads and the train and bus stations to avoid unjustified trips.

However, these measures represent a general framework in which the autonomous communities still have a margin of decision. As Health Minister Carolina Darias has said, this Interterritorial Council plan “sets the minimum”, so restrictions could tighten further if the region in question likes it.

Next, we review the measures in each autonomy:

Andalusia

Curfew from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Starting this Friday, March 19, the Commission will extend until 10:30 p.m. the opening of hotels and businesses in municipalities with less than 1,000 AI cases. the lowest incidence will be able to accommodate meetings of up to six people (in hospitality, the maximum of four is maintained). All provinces will be closed until April 9.

Madrid

Meetings at home and in private spaces with people who do not cohabit are prohibited, while in public spaces there can be a maximum of four people. Hotel and catering establishments must close no later than 11:00 p.m. Likewise, after 10 p.m., new customers will no longer be able to enter. The government of Madrid has also increased the number of diners who can consume on the terraces of the bars from four to six. Curfew at 11 p.m.

Galicia

Opening of the sanitary zones of La Coruña and Pontevedra, including these two towns, which will no longer have a common perimeter, even if several municipalities will continue to be at a high level and closed. Meetings of non-cohabitants are permitted up to a maximum of four people. shopping centers on weekends. The hotel industry is open again until 9:00 p.m., except in the municipalities of Vilardevós, Paradela and Maside, where it will remain closed. The curfew is at 10 p.m.

Catalonia

Shopping centers reopen on weekdays, although they remain closed on weekends. Since March 15, these stores (up to 800 m2) can open every day, stores over 400 m2 reopen at 30%, the same capacity as in sports areas, and in swimming pools this capacity increases to 50%. However, the hours of the hotel are extended until 5:00 p.m. Meetings of 6 people maximum, in public and private spaces, regional confinement and curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. 00 hours. As of March 15, too, this has been lifted, but only for travel with the coexistence unit. Civic centers are open to people over 60, in universities there will be a 30% presence and in gymnasiums the locker rooms are back, although the recommendation is to shower at home.

Aragon

For the hospitality industry and other non-essential services, opening hours are extended until 10 p.m. Likewise, consumption at the bar, it is forbidden to smoke on the terraces and the capacity will be 100% outside and 30% inside. Curfew at 11:00 p.m. Meetings are for a maximum of six people, in public and private spaces, the provinces of Teruel, Huesca and Zaragoza are confined to the perimeter until March 19.

Asturias

Limitation of the perimeter of the whole region Curfew at 10 p.m. Meetings of up to six people in open public spaces; of 4 in closed public spaces and prohibited in private spaces. The closing hours of restaurants, drinks and essential goods and goods of the community are delayed by one hour, until 9 p.m. to avoid crowds.

Cantabria

It is allowed to open the interior of the hotel with a third of the capacity. In addition, consumption in the premises can be done seated at a table or groups of tables, preferably by prior reservation and with a maximum occupancy of six people. However, new clients should not be admitted after 10:00 PM and the premises must close at 10:30 PM. Limitation of meetings to a maximum of six people. From March 26, it will be limited to four in closed spaces, six in open spaces, while in private spaces they will be prohibited between non-cohabitants. The curfew is from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. The restriction on entry and exit from the Autonomous Community is maintained.

Castilla La Mancha

The curfew is at 12:00 a.m. There are two municipalities at alert level 2: Valmojado, Horche and Torrenueva. The limit of a maximum of six people in a meeting is maintained. Catering and hospitality establishments can open until 11 p.m., with a third of the capacity. It is allowed to open the capacity in the interiors of the hotel industry up to 50%, which increases up to 75% abroad. Bar service is prohibited and customers must remain seated. Libraries, museums and archives, gymnasiums and recreation centers can be opened with one third of the capacity. Bingo halls, gaming halls and betting houses will reopen with capacity. 50% maximum indoors.

Castile and Leon

Any non-essential Community activity, such as bars and restaurants, may admit customers until 9:30 p.m., while closure is dictated at 10 p.m. Curfew from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Mobility between provinces permitted , although the closure of the perimeter is assured the community as a whole will be maintained. Meetings of up to six people. The hotel industry can reopen its interior up to a third of its capacity. Seniors’ centers open to residents can receive visits from relatives or leave the center.

Valencian Community

Since Monday, March 15, the terraces have reopened to 100% of their capacity, while the interiors have reopened to 30%. Closing time is maintained at 6:00 p.m. Non-essential stores can stay open until 8:00 p.m. with capacity reduced to 50%. They reopen the outdoor sports facilities and the mask is no longer compulsory. Activities or training can be carried out in groups of up to four people and without an audience. Likewise, competitions continue to be suspended, with the exception of federal competitions in the autonomous and professional fields. The curfew is maintained at 10 p.m. Closure of the perimeter of the entire Community. Meetings in public spaces between more than four people who do not cohabit are prohibited. In private spaces, they cannot be carried out. The outdoor parks and gardens are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and use of the children’s play areas is permitted. The capacity of places of worship is increased to 50%.

Extremadura

Meetings of up to six people in open public spaces; of four in closed public spaces and will be prohibited in private spaces. Hotels and shops can open until 10 p.m. In the first, the tables can accommodate up to four people. Curfew at 11:00 p.m. The terraces will increase their capacity by 50 to 75%. The number of people at each table goes from 4 to 6. Closure of the perimeter of the region The Council decided to apply the sanitary measures for Holy Week without interruption. Thus, these rules will be in effect until April 9.

Balearic Islands

Permitted capacity in stores has been increased from 30% to 50%, although department stores will continue to be closed on weekends and holidays, and closing hours will continue to be 8 p.m. Restrictions on gymnasiums and other sports facilities are relaxed, which can open at 30% of its capacity, and groups of up to ten people are also allowed in outdoor physical activities and excursions.Mallorca reopens the terraces of bars and restaurants until 5:00 p.m. and with a capacity limited to 50%, and allows social gatherings of up to 6 people from two coexistence centers. The interior of the premises is also open with a third of the capacity. In Ibiza, the hotel industry reopens until 5:00 p.m. with a capacity limited to 50%. In Formentera, the same social and catering activities are allowed as in Mallorca. and in Ibiza. , but with an extra hour to open the terraces, which can close at 6 p.m.

the Canary Islands

Lanzarote and La Graciosa descend to alert level 2, moreover, without additional measures, which implies the lifting of the closure of the perimeter to which these islands were subjected. The rest of the islands (La Palma, La Gomera and El Hierro) will continue at level 1, Gran Canaria, Tenerife and Fuerteventura, with alert level 2 (orange), although “reinforced”, according to the Canarian government. Thus, they present a curfew at 10 p.m., reduced capacity and meetings of four people. There is no perimeter closure and the interiors of the hotel industry and gymnasiums can open.On La Palma, La Gomera and El Hierro, with alert level 1 (green), the curfew is at 00:00 the hotel industry opens until this time, but the capacity is 100% outdoors and 75% indoors and non-cohabitant meetings can have up to ten people.

La Rioja

Meetings between non-cohabitants are a maximum of six people. The closure of the perimeter of all municipalities in La Rioja has been lifted, but the autonomous region continues to be closed. Curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 p.m. Non-essential activity, but with some limitations: the hotel industry can open the interior of the premises at 30% and the terraces at 75%. However, consumption in bars will remain prohibited and nightlife will continue to be closed.

Murcia

Meetings between non-cohabitants of a maximum of four people. Working and reception hours are extended until 10 p.m. The interior of the restaurant and hotel industry is open except in the municipalities at extreme risk (Caravaca de la Cruz, Puerto Lumbreras). Closure of the region’s perimeter and restrictions on entering and leaving municipalities at extreme risk. from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. On the terraces, one hundred percent of the capacity in the whole region is authorized, and a maximum occupancy of 4 non-residents per table.

Navarre

Consumption is permitted inside bars and restaurants at 30% capacity. Bars and restaurants close at 9:00 p.m. Meetings are for a maximum of six people in open public spaces. Out of 4 in public spaces closed and prohibited in private spaces The closure of the perimeter of the Autonomous Community and the curfew are maintained between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. at least until next March 25.

Pays Basque

Mobility is allowed without any limitation within the Autonomous Community. Social gatherings are limited to a maximum of four people. Hotel and restaurant establishments must close at 8:00 p.m. The curfew is maintained at 10 p.m. and the closing of the rest of the activities at 9 p.m. Limitation of the maximum capacity in places of worship by 35% Suspension of rehearsals and music-vocal performances.