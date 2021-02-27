Restrictions due to the coronavirus in Madrid, Catalonia, the Balearic Islands and the rest of the autonomous communities

Publication: Saturday February 27, 2021 13:25

Spain continues to improve cumulative incidence data. The Department of Health reported on Friday that, for the first time since December 15, it has dropped from 200 cases of AI. Specifically, the cumulative incidence data is 193.91 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, although there are seven autonomous communities with more than 200 cases.

In addition, health reported 8,341 new cases and 329 deaths on Friday, which is a decrease from data offered on Thursday, when 9,568 infections and 345 deaths were reported, although the level of occupancy of the units of intensive care by COVID patients continues to be of concern. it exceeds 28% nationally. In this sense, Madrid (43.2%), Catalonia (38.41%) and Castilla y León (37.14%) are the autonomous communities with the highest percentages.

Given the improvement in data on infections, the Autonomous Communities are gradually starting to ease the restrictions put in place to stop the curve of the third wave. Madrid, Catalonia, the Balearics, Castile-La Mancha and Andalusia are some of the autonomous communities which have decided to slow down the harshness of the measures.

Madrid

Although the curfew is maintained at 11:00 p.m. and meetings at home and in private spaces with people who do not live together are still prohibited, the government in Madrid has also increased the number of diners who can consume on the terraces of pubs. According to the president of the region, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, these measures, which include the curfew, will last at least 14 more days.

Balearic Islands

From this Saturday, the Balearics will increase the capacity of shops to 50%. In addition, swimming pools and sports centers reopen at 30% of their capacity.

Galicia

The hotel industry is back to work in a large part of the municipalities of Galicia. And also, from this Saturday, the shopping centers will reopen, but only on weekends.

Catalonia

The situation in Catalonia is the opposite of that in Galicia, because here the shopping centers will reopen from this Monday, but will remain closed on weekends. Likewise, stores of more than 400 square meters will reopen at 30%, the same capacity as in sports areas, and in swimming pools this capacity will increase to 50%.

Extracurricular activities are also coming back, as long as they are between stable groups, and from March 8, they will begin to resume face-to-face classes in universities. Here, the district lockdown and curfew begins from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Valencian Community

In the Valencian Community, the opening hours of the hotels are extended until 8:00 p.m. and, from Monday, the terraces reopen.

Cantabria

And in Cantabria, where they have already taken advantage of these terraces, they will be able to return inside hotels and restaurants, although at half their capacity.

Navarre

In Navarre you can already enter the interior of bars and restaurants at 30% capacity from this Friday.

Aragon

Also from this Friday, the interior of the hotel reopens to 30% of its capacity, the same percentage as for sports centers.

Pays Basque

The closure of the perimeter of all the municipalities in the region continues, even if mobility will be authorized between neighboring municipalities for socio-economic and sports activities. In addition, bars and restaurants in the Basque Country can reopen even if they are in areas with an AI of 500 checkouts per 100,000 inhabitants. While. the curfew remains at 10 p.m.

Andalusia

In Andalusia, the closure of the perimeter has been lifted in municipalities that fall below 500 cases of AI per 100,000 inhabitants. However, the Junta de Andalucía extended restrictions on mobility between provinces and on business and reception hours until midnight on Friday March 5.

Castilla La Mancha

The government of Castilla-La Mancha has allowed catering establishments to reopen until 9:00 p.m., with a third of the capacity. In addition, it is allowed to open the capacity in the interiors of the hotel industry up to 50%, increasing to 75% outdoors. Libraries, museums and archives, gymnasiums and recreation centers, bingo halls, game rooms and betting houses may also open with a maximum indoor capacity of 50%.

Castile and Leon

The Council announced the end of the perimeter closure of its provinces, allowing mobility between them, although the closure of the perimeter of the community as a whole will be maintained.

La Rioja

The Community of La Rioja has relaxed some of its measures. In this line, meetings between non-cohabitants came down to a maximum of six people. Likewise, the perimeter closure of all municipalities in La Rioja has been lifted, although the autonomous region continues to be closed. And after a month of non-essential activity closure, it will be able to resume its activity from Monday, although with some limitations: the hotel industry will be able to open the interior of the premises at 30%, and the terraces at 75%. .

Murcia

The region has relaxed the measures and social gatherings between non-cohabitants have increased from two to four people. Trading and hospitality hours have also been extended until 10 p.m.