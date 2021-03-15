Restrictions due to the coronavirus in Madrid, Catalonia, the Valencian Community and the rest of the autonomous communities

Publication: Monday, March 15, 2021 06:32

With the cumulative incidence of 130 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the Autonomous Communities face a new week which already brings us closer to the scenario set for Easter, a period during which an agreement was reached for the closure of the perimeter of all the Autonomies. except the Balearics. Islands and Canary Islands from March 26 to April 9; and from March 17 to 21 in the territories where there is a bridge for St. Joseph’s Day.

In addition, a common curfew is established from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., with the possibility of advancing it in regions with the highest incidence. Meetings can be a maximum of four people in closed public spaces and six in open public spaces; In private enclosed spaces, only cohabitation meetings can take place.

Before reaching this panorama, we review what are the restrictions that are maintained in the different Autonomous Communities for this week:

Catalonia

Shopping centers reopen on weekdays, although they remain closed on weekends. From this Monday, March 15, these shops (up to 800 square meters) will be able to open every day. Stores over 400 square meters reopen at 30%, the same capacity as in sports areas, and in swimming pools whose capacity increases to 50%. On the other hand, the opening hours of the hotel industry are extended until 5:00 p.m. Meeting hours for a maximum of 6 people, in public and private spaces, neighborhood confinement and curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Also from March 15, this will be lifted, but only for travel with the coexistence unit. Civic centers are open for those over 60, in universities there will be a 30% presence and in gymnasiums the locker rooms are back, although the recommendation is to take a shower at home.

Valencian Community

The terraces reopen to 75% of the capacity, a maximum of four people per table and always with a mask. Bars can have their terraces open until 6:00 p.m. From this Monday March 15, the terraces will open to 100% of their capacity, while the interiors will be able to open up to 30%. Closing hours are maintained. Non-essential stores can remain open until 8:00 p.m. with capacity reduced to 50%. They reopen the outdoor sports facilities and the mask is no longer compulsory. Activities or training can be carried out in groups of up to four people and without an audience. Likewise, competitions continue to be suspended, with the exception of federal regional and professional competitions. The curfew is maintained at 10 p.m. Closure of the perimeter of the entire Community, at least until March 14. Meetings are prohibited in public spaces between more than four people who do not live together. In private spaces, these cannot be done. The outdoor parks and gardens are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and use of the children’s play areas is permitted. The capacity of places of worship is increased to 50%.

Madrid

Meetings at home and in private spaces with people who do not cohabit are prohibited, while in public spaces there can be a maximum of four people. Hotel and catering establishments must close no later than 11:00 p.m. Likewise, after 10:00 p.m., new customers will not be able to enter. Home services, on the other hand, can be performed until midnight. According to the president of the region, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, these measures, as well as the curfew, will last at least until March 12. The government of Madrid has also increased the number of diners who can consume on the terraces of bars. Curfew at 11:00 p.m.

Aragon

For the hospitality industry and other non-essential services, opening hours are extended until 10 p.m. Likewise, consumption at the bar, it is forbidden to smoke on the terraces and the capacity will be 100% outside and 30% inside. Curfew at 11:00 p.m. Meetings are for a maximum of six people. In public and private spaces, the provinces of Teruel, Huesca and Zaragoza are confined to the perimeter, until March 19.

Andalusia

Curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. The Council decided to extend the opening of hotels and businesses until 9:30 p.m. in municipalities that are on alert level 2. With less impact, they will accommodate meetings of up to six people (in hospitality the maximum of four is maintained). The closure of the perimeter is lifted in municipalities that fall below 500 cases of AI per 100,000 inhabitants. Visits are authorized in the residences.

Asturias

Limitation of the perimeter of the whole region Curfew at 10:00 p.m. Meetings of a maximum of six people in private spaces and a maximum of four in the hospitality industry Delayed one hour until 9:00 p.m. food, drink and commodities and essential goods in the community to avoid crowds.

Cantabria

It is allowed to open the interior of the hotel with a third of the capacity. In addition, consumption in the premises can be done seated at a table or in groups of tables, preferably by prior reservation and with a maximum occupancy of six people. However, new customers should not be allowed in after 9:00 p.m. and shops must close at 9:30 p.m. Shopping malls can open on weekends, while the capacity of cultural spaces be allowed Limitation of meetings to a maximum of six people The curfew is 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Limitation of entry and exit from the Autonomous Community, as well as the 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew will remain until March 14.

Castilla La Mancha

The curfew is at 12:00 a.m. All the municipalities have fallen to alert level 2. The limitation of a maximum of six people in a meeting is maintained. Restaurants and hotels can open until 11:00 p.m., with a third of the capacity. It is authorized to open the capacity inside the hotel industry up to 50%, increasing it up to 75% outside. Bar service is prohibited and customers must remain seated. Libraries, museums and archives, gymnasiums and recreation centers can be opened with one third of the capacity. Bingo halls, gaming halls and betting houses will reopen with capacity. 50% maximum indoors.

Castile and Leon

Any non-essential Community activity, such as bars and restaurants, may admit customers until 9:30 p.m., while closure is dictated at 10 p.m. Curfew from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Mobility between provinces is permitted, although the perimeter closure of the entire community will be maintained. Meetings of up to six people. The limitation of meetings to a maximum of four people in the hostels is maintained. The hotel industry can reopen its interior up to a third of the reception capacity. Senior centers open so that residents can receive visits from relatives or leave the center.

Extremadura

Meetings of a maximum of six people, both in public and private spaces, except cohabitants, work or compliance with legal obligations. The hotels and shops can open until 10 p.m. In the first, the tables can accommodate up to four people. Curfew at 11:00 p.m. The terraces will increase their capacity by 50 to 75%. Increase the number of people at each table from four to six.

Galicia

Opening of the sanitary zones of La Coruña and Pontevedra, including these two towns, which will no longer have a common perimeter, even if several municipalities will continue to be at a high level and closed. In Pobra de Brollón, A Mezquita and Boborás remain at an extreme level, and the municipalities of Paradela, Pontecesures and Vilardevós reach this level. He leaves this Soutomaior level, which descends to a high level. Meetings of non-cohabitants are permitted up to a maximum of four people. Shopping centers reopen on weekends. The hotel activity is again open until 6 p.m., but some of them only on the terraces, up to 50% capacity. The curfew is at 10 p.m.

Balearic Islands

Permitted capacity in stores has been increased from 30% to 50%, although department stores will continue to be closed on weekends and holidays, and closing hours will continue to be 8 p.m. Restrictions on gymnasiums and other sports facilities are relaxed, which can open at 30% of its capacity, and groups of up to ten people are also allowed in outdoor physical activities and excursions.Mallorca reopens the terraces of bars and restaurants until 5:00 p.m. and with a capacity limited to 50%, and allows social gatherings of up to 6 people from two coexistence centers. The interior of the premises is also open with a third of the capacity.In Ibiza, meetings between non-cohabitants are still prohibited and in Formentera the same social and catering activities are allowed as in Mallorca, with an hour more than open terraces, which They can close at 6 pm.

the Canary Islands

Lanzarote and La Graciosa descend to alert level 2, moreover, without additional measures, which implies the lifting of the closure of the perimeter to which these islands were subjected. The rest of the islands (La Palma, La Gomera and El Hierro) will continue at level 1, Gran Canaria, Tenerife and Fuerteventura, with alert level 2 (orange), although “reinforced”, according to the Canarian government. Thus, they present a curfew at 10 p.m., reduced capacity and meetings of four people. There is no perimeter closure and the interiors of the hospitality and gymnasiums can be opened. In La Palma, La Gomera and El Hierro, with alert level 1 (green), the curfew is at 00:00, the hotel industry opens until then, but the capacity is 100% abroad and 75 % indoors and not partner meetings can have up to ten people.

La Rioja

Meetings between non-cohabitants are a maximum of six people. The closure of the perimeter of all municipalities in Riojan has been lifted, but the autonomous region continues to be closed. Curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 p.m. Non-essential activity, although with some limitations: the hotel industry can open the interior of the premises at 30% and the terraces at 75%. However, consumption in bars will remain prohibited and nightlife will continue to be closed.

Murcia

Meetings between non-cohabitants of a maximum of four people. Working and reception hours are extended until 10 p.m. The interior of the restaurant and hotel industry is open, except in the municipalities at extreme risk (Alhama de Murcia, Ulea, Abarán, Caravaca de la Cruz, Ceutí, Fuente Álamo, Puerto Lumbreras and Torre-Pacheco ). Region and restrictions on entering and leaving municipalities at extreme risk Curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. On the terraces, one hundred percent of the capacity is authorized throughout the region, and a maximum occupancy of 4 people without cohabitation per table .

Navarre

Consumption is permitted inside bars and restaurants at 30% capacity. Bars and restaurants close at 9:00 p.m. Meetings are for a maximum of six people. In addition, in the private space, meetings should be limited to the unit of coexistence. However, these can be up to two coexistence groups, but in no case can they exceed six people.The closure of the perimeter of the Autonomous Community and the curfew are maintained between 23:00 and 6:00 at least until March 25th.

Pays Basque

Mobility is allowed without any limitation within the Autonomous Community. Social gatherings are limited to a maximum of four people. Hotel and restaurant establishments must close at 8:00 p.m. The curfew is maintained at 10 p.m. and the closing of the rest of the activities at 9 p.m. Limitation of the maximum capacity in places of worship by 35% Suspension of rehearsals and music-vocal performances.