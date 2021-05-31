Restrictions due to the coronavirus in Madrid from this Monday

Posted: Monday May 31 2021 6:34 AM

The Community of Madrid is easing reception restrictions from this Monday due to improved data from the coronavirus pandemic. Thus, bars, restaurants, cinemas, theaters, auditoriums and halls of the Community of Madrid can remain open until 1 a.m.

In addition, the maximum number of diners indoors has been increased from four to six and on the terraces from six to eight, although in all cases the capacity is maintained at 50% indoors and 75% in outside. In this sense, it should also be noted that although establishments can remain open until 1:00 a.m., they will not be able to admit customers after 00:00 a.m.

As for retail stores, malls and markets, capacity remains at 75% and hourly restrictions are removed, which were currently from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Regarding places of worship, the capacity is increased from 50% to 75%. while in sports facilities, such as gymnasiums, the hours are extended from 23:00 to 00:00 and the capacity remains at 50%.

In addition, measures have been relaxed in other areas, such as that relating to outdoor shows. With this new decree, the maximum capacity is now extended to 7,000 people. At the same time, the capacity of children’s amusement parks is also increased: concretely, from 40% to 50%, and with regard to the water sources present in parks and sports facilities, they are already available again for your public use.

Apart from these measures, the government of the Community of Madrid continues to insist on certain recommendations, such as avoiding meetings in private homes, as well as outdoor meetings that do not exceed six people. Nonetheless, these restrictions and recommendations, added to the opening of the Community’s 286 basic health zones, show that Madrid is continuing its de-escalation process to return to normalcy after the pandemic.

Return from leisure time possible

On the other hand, the Community of Madrid is expected to meet this week with officials from the region’s nightlife sector to study a possible return to normal in the sector. In this sense, the Acting Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, announced that a meeting of the sector was scheduled with members of the Ministry of Justice and Health to gather their sensitivities and listen to their proposals.

Thus, taking into account the opinion of public health technicians and the current epidemiological and health situation, “measures will be taken to resume this activity, which was stopped” since last summer. “We will make contacts to make decisions and carry out this opening with the optimum safety standards for the situation in which we live,” said the Minister of Health.