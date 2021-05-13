Restrictions in Andalusia after the end of the alarm state

Publication: Thursday, May 13, 2021 8:39 AM

Andalusia, since May 9, has no curfew. However, its de-escalation plan provides for a normalization process divided into three phases: stabilization (May 9-31), progress (June 1-21) and normalization (from June 21). In each phase, the opening hours of shops and hotels will be gradually extended.

In this sense, the closure of the perimeter throughout the region comes to an end, which allows entry and exit from the territory. However, some municipalities with a cumulative impact over 14 days of more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants are closed. This is the case for the municipalities of Bornos and Villamartín (Cadiz) and Castro del Río (Córdoba).

However, despite having made the same request for four localities, in the case of Montefrío (Granada), the Andalusian Superior Court of Justice decided not to accept the closure of the perimeter, despite the fact that when the decision was taken, the municipality has exceeded 2,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. However, the Council decided this Thursday to maintain the closure of this region and to add the city of La Campana (Seville) to this measure. Here are the regulations for the region:

– Curfew. It disintegrates with the end of the alarm state, in this way, mobility is authorized at any time of the day and night in autonomy.

– Perimeter closures. The community is open to other regions, but there are three localities that keep the perimeter closed, for which you can only exit and enter for justified reasons. The region again asked the TSJA for the possibility of closing two other municipalities.

– Social meetings: there is no longer a maximum number of people who can meet at home.

– Hospitality: bars in the region, currently in phase 1, can open until midnight. Pubs and nightclubs, on the other hand, can open until 2:00 a.m., despite Health’s reminder that nightlife should remain closed and that the maximum closing time for bars and restaurants should be 1:00 a.m. Inside, a maximum of 8 people can meet, while on the terrace 10.

– In shows, theaters, cinemas, sporting events and bullfights, a free space must be left between the groups of spectators at alert levels 1 and 2. At the rest of the levels, one and a half meters of separation must be respected.