Restrictions in Catalonia after the end of the alarm state

Publication: Thursday, May 13, 2021 09:11

In Catalonia, as in most parts of Spain, there is no longer a curfew. Neither perimeter closures, which is why mobility in this region requires no proof.

However, one of the main measures has been extended, the origin of which is in the state of alarm (already declined): the maximum number of people in social gatherings. Thus, as reported by the Generalitat, until May 23, no more than 6 people can join. Likewise, justice has also approved that religious acts and civil ceremonies are limited to a capacity of 50%.

Next, we review the main rules of autonomy:

– Curfew. It was lifted after the end of the alarm state. In this way, the mobility of citizens is allowed at any time of the day and night.

– Perimeter closures. Also depending on the state of alarm, Catalonia has chosen not to repeal them.

– Maximum number of meetings: they are limited to a maximum number of 6 people, except in the case of a core of cohabitants.

– Hospitality: it can open from 7:30 am to 11:00 pm, with a maximum of four people per table. Outside, the capacity is 100%, but inside it is limited to 30%. Discos and nightclubs will remain closed.