Restrictions in Galicia after the end of the alarm state

Publication: Thursday, May 13, 2021 8:57 AM

Galicia no longer has a curfew or autonomous containment. However, in order to avoid new infections, the Xunta has decided to ban these meetings between non-cohabitants between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. And, in five municipalities, he obtained the approval of the courts to extend the curfew and perimeter closures.

In this sense, despite the changes, the rules have been relaxed on other issues, such as the hotel industry. Bars can open until 11:00 p.m., while those with the restaurant certificate can open until 1:00 a.m. Here are the main measures in the area:

– There is no longer any autonomous confinement, but the municipal closure is maintained in the localities most affected. In those at the maximum level, there is a curfew at 11:00 p.m.

– Meetings of a maximum of four people in closed spaces and six people outdoors, whether for public or private use, are permitted.

– The ban on meetings of people who do not live together between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m., both indoors and outdoors, as well as the closure of hotels in the municipalities at the maximum level is maintained.

– In the rest of the municipalities, hotels and restaurants can be open until 11:00 p.m. and restaurants until 1:00 a.m.