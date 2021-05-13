Restrictions in Madrid after the end of the state of alarm

Publication: Thursday, May 13, 2021 09:23

Since May 9, in the Community of Madrid, there has been no curfew. There is also no maximum number of social gatherings, although the regional executive is calling for home meetings to be avoided and not to spend 6 people in open spaces.

Perimeter closures had already been deactivated since Easter, but the region extended municipal boundaries based on basic health zones. In this sense, there are currently 14 closed health ZBS. Here are the general measures of autonomy:

– Madrid no longer has a curfew. Neither autonomous containment, the same as before the end of the alarm state. However, the region maintains its restrictions on mobility in basic health zones.

– The hotel can open until midnight, although it is still forbidden to consume at the bar. Inside, there can only be four people per table, six on the terraces, with a capacity of 50 and 75%, respectively. New customers cannot be admitted after 11:00 p.m.

– Shops can open until 11:00 p.m., such as sports halls. Gambling and betting houses, until midnight.

– The ban on meetings between non-cohabitants at home has been removed, although the recommendation to avoid them is maintained. On public roads, a maximum of six people is recommended.