Restrictions in Navarre after increasing infections in 24 hours

Publication: Thursday, January 14, 2021 12:01

COVID-19 infections continue to increase in Navarre, where 208 new positives were detected yesterday, according to provisional data from municipalities of the foral government. Cortes and Buñuel, where there have been two outbreaks in nursing homes, with 15 positives each, lead in terms of the number of positives with Lumbier, where an outbreak classified as significant was also detected which left 13 positives yesterday. . This upward trend coincides with the implementation of new, more restrictive measures in the Autonomous Community, which keeps the perimeter closed and orders the hotel industry to close at 9:00 p.m.

In addition, the ban on smoking on the terraces and barrels of hotels and restaurants has been established. There are more restrictions, the maximum capacity of shopping malls and small businesses is reduced from 50% to 30%. You cannot smoke on the street either. You can only smoke while standing and maintaining a distance of two meters between people.

Regarding social gatherings, the limit of six people to a maximum of two living units for home gatherings is maintained, although it is recommended that this be only one unit.

At the workplace, the regional government recommends that companies and administrations scale the entry and exit of workers.