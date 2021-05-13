Restrictions in the Basque Country after the end of the state of alarm

Thursday, May 13, 2021

05/13/2021

The Basque Country is one of the autonomous communities that requested an extension of the curfew and was unsuccessful. In this sense, the Superior Court of Justice of the region considered that this measure, as well as the maintenance of the perimeter closures, represented an infringement of fundamental rights.

In view of this, the Basque government limited itself to recommending that citizens not to mobilize between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. There is also no maximum number of meetings, although, again, it is recommended that these meetings not exceed 6 people who do not live together. Here are the main changes:

– Curfew: it has been lifted in the region, so that citizens can move around at any time of the day and night.

– Perimeter closures: also, at the end of the alarm state, they are lifted.

– Hospitality: must close at 22:00. The number of seats inside is 50% maximum, while consumption at the bar is prohibited. Tables, maximum of 4 people, with compulsory use of the mask. Nightlife is still closed.

– Capacity: places of worship can occupy up to 35% of their capacity. In sports facilities it will be 50%, while in commerce it varies depending on the size of the premises: in spaces larger than 150 square meters, 40%, and in those less than these dimensions, 60%.