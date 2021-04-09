Restrictions, measures and basic health zones confined in Madrid by COVID-19

Publication: Friday, April 9, 2021 6:32 AM

The Community of Madrid is reviewing measures to deal with COVID-19 this Friday and will announce new areas of basic health where mobility will be restricted. Right now in the region, the curfew is in effect at 11:00 p.m., as the hospitality industry shuts down.

Hotel establishments will not be able to receive new customers after 10 p.m. and, inside, tables can be for a maximum of four people. On terraces, this limit is six.

On the other hand, meetings at home and in private spaces with non-cohabitants are prohibited.

These are the areas with perimeter limits

Data from the expansion of the coronavirus is rebounding in the Community, which is already well above the national average. This is why the regional health ministry will update the areas where mobility is restricted.

Currently, these restrictions imply closures of perimeters in a total of 11 basic health zones and 10 localities, which will affect more than 324,000 citizens of the region, 4.9% of the population which concentrates 7.4% of contagions. .

It is not yet known how Easter will have affected the infections in Madrid, but, for now, President Isabel Díaz Ayuso is already claiming that she does not plan to close the autonomy for the next bridge on May 2.

“For the moment nobody has asked us, it is suspect, because when there were six weeks left at Easter, the Moncloa was already asking us to close. Now, we are at three weeks and nobody tells us anything”, the candidate popular 4M elections said Thursday in an interview with Onda Madrid.

These are the basic health zones and the confined perimeter of the municipalities until April 19:

Getafe (Las Margaritas) San Fernando de Henares (San Fernando) Arganzuela (Chopera) Alameda de Osuna (Barajas) Rejas (San Blas-Canillejas) Villaviciosa de OdónLa CabreraMoralzarzalColmenarejo

In addition, these are the areas and cities that maintain their closures until April 12:

Oliva Valley (Majadahonda) Núñez Morgado (Chamartín) Virgen de Begoña (Fuencarral-El Pardo) Vicálvaro-Artilleros and Valdebernardo (Vicálvaro) ChapineriaNavas del ReyTorrejón de VelascoSantos de la HumosaNavacerradavaParacuellue del Jarama