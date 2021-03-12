Restrictions, measures and basic health zones confined in Madrid by COVID-19

Publication: Friday March 12, 2021 6:32 AM

The executive of Isabel Díaz Ayuso maintains a curfew at 11:00 p.m. and meetings in homes and private spaces with people not living together are not allowed, while in public spaces they can be up to to four people. This Friday, the Community of Madrid will review the basic health measures and areas that remain confined.

Hotel and restaurant establishments must close by 11:00 p.m. at the latest. Likewise, after 10:00 p.m., new customers will not be able to enter. Home services, on the other hand, can be performed until midnight. As indicated by the president of the region, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, these measures, as well as the curfew, will last at least until March 12.

The Community of Madrid maintains the closure of the perimeter in the basic health zone of María Curie, in Leganés, and in the municipalities of Collado Villalba, San Sebastián de los Reyes, Villanueva del Pardillo and Torrejón de Ardoz. This Friday, new areas of restrictions against the virus could be added or removed.

301,000 Madrilenians live in these population centers, 4.5% of the region’s population and, according to data from the Madrid executive, 7.3% of cases of contagion are concentrated there.

We recall schematically which are the localities with closed perimeters and the basic sanitary zones confined today.

Base areas and municipalities with restrictions in the Community of Madrid

María Curie (Leganés) Collado VillalbaSan Sebastián de los ReyesVillanueva del PardilloTorrejón de Ardoz

Check the restrictions on the card

To find out more in detail if your region has mobility restrictions, you can consult this map where you can directly find out if your home or workplace is within the perimeter. Areas marked in red are those subject to restrictions.

You can also directly consult the name of a specific street. All you have to do is enter the name of the desired street in the map search engine. You will refine the search further by adding the municipality to which it belongs.

Remember that if you are navigating with the laSexta app, you can zoom in using “+” and “-” to find the desired street or area.