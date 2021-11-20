restrictions:-should-they-be-for-everyone-or-only-for-those-not-vaccinated-by-covid?

A woman receives a dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Pontevedra. Beatriz Ciscar (Europa Press)

The 47 millions of Spaniards have matched in many things during the pandemic. All have gone through a house confinement more typical of a Hollywood script than the news of the Telediario. They have walked through streets without bars, seen beaches without tourists and exchanged the two kisses of a lifetime for a greeting from a meter and a half away. The masks and hydroalcoholic gel have become of daily use, even for those who looked at them suspiciously. In short, they have been months of suffering and shared sacrifices in the face of a virus that has already been carried away 90. 000 lives in the country.

The situation began to change as the vaccination campaign progressed and it became evident that a part of citizens – slightly less than four million people so far – has not been vaccinated. A scenario that could change even more if Spain follows the path set by other European countries, which have begun to impose restrictions aimed only at this group.

Austria confined the non-immunized last Monday and, although in the last hours it has extended the measure to the entire population due to the worsening of the pandemic indicators, it will again apply it selectively after the 20 days of general confinement. Germany has also taken steps in the same direction, Romania has imposed a curfew for the unvaccinated and Latvia has even passed a law that allows companies to fire those who refuse to inoculate both doses.

These are just four outstanding examples of a trend that is gathering strength as the epidemiological situation worsens in countries where vaccination coverage continues to be low. According to the Oxford University repository OurWorldinData, only 64% of Germans have completed the guideline, a percentage that drops to 64% of Austrians, 61% of Latvians and plummets to 28% of Romanians. In Spain, according to the same source, the percentage amounts to 81% of the total population (the 91% of those who can receive it, as there is still no approved vaccine for children under 12 years) and experts point out that it is those percentage points of difference that would explain the better situation in the country. The circulation of the virus is on the rise, yes, but in the face of incidents that exceed a thousand cases per 100. 000 inhabitants a 14 days, Spain is in 112, according to the data published this Friday by the Ministry of Health.

“The situation in Spain is different and, therefore, it would not be proportional to apply this type of measure now. But in the future, in a similar situation, I consider that the option of imposing limitations on mobility or access depending on whether or not they are vaccinated is ethically justifiable ”, explains Federico de Montalvo, president of the Bioethics Committee of Spain and member of the Vaccine Report , the group of experts that sets the guidelines for the successful vaccination strategy followed in Spain.

“If necessary, Those who have carried out a behavior with a positive impact on the community do not have to receive the same treatment as those who have decided not to do so. I don’t punish him, but I don’t have to treat him the same when managing a crisis situation. The Vaccination Strategy document says that the vaccine is non-mandatory, not voluntary, and that has one intention: to collect the consideration that not getting vaccinated is not as acceptable as doing so ”, continues De Montalvo.

This differentiation acquires importance at the moment in which the possibility of new restrictions is back on the table: “The limitation of rights does not it has to be the general rule, which is what we sometimes fall for due to the dynamics of the pandemic. It is the exception. Therefore, I do not have to limit the same to everyone, but to those people who pose a greater risk ”, he continues. “We all assume it a bit, but the evidence shows that vaccines greatly reduce the chances of contracting the infection and that, therefore, it is more likely that the lives of the unvaccinated are at risk and they can also spread more to other people” , concludes the president of the Bioethics Committee of Spain.

Elena Vanessa Martínez, president of the Spanish Society of Epidemiology (SEE) , is much more cautious when opening this debate. “First of all, I think we are lucky not to face some situations. The acceptance of vaccines is very high and this is partly thanks to the fact that vaccination has always been presented as something voluntary and positive ”, he affirms.

“Also, I don’t think it’s good to target any group. Those who have not been vaccinated are only a small part of the population. Many are not anti-vaccines, but there are socioeconomic, work or similar reasons. We continue to have very vulnerable populations, who are unable to get them into contact with the health system, and it would seem a mistake to inflict a new punishment on them “, adds Martínez, who sees” a dangerous path to give different health treatment to people according to certain behaviors that many times are due to conditions that do not depend on them. ”

Measures to protect the population

For this expert, “the measures have to be focused on protecting the population and there are other more effective ones like those that have gone relaxing in the last few months ”. “Here the masks have been kept, for example, while in northern Europe they were removed months ago and now they return”, he illustrates.

Quique Bassat, epidemiologist and ICREA researcher at the ISGlobal institute, describes the measures adopted in other countries as “coercive to push the population to get vaccinated”, although he doubts “if they would have much effect in Spain because of the percentage of the population in the one that you can already influence is very small ”. “We have 9% of the vaccinable population that has not done so. I do not know if a good analysis of their composition has been done, but I imagine that there is a part that is openly anti-vaccination and you are not going to convince them. Perhaps there is another group of apathetic people on whom concrete measures could work ”, he points out.

Antoni Trilla, Head of Medicine Preventive Public Health, considers it important to “not discriminate”. “The European certificate has the virtue that it cannot be considered discriminatory, because you can do the same if you have a negative test and it focuses on what is fundamental: reducing the risk of contagion. If anything, if you don’t want to be getting tested every three days, the certificate can be considered an incentive to get vaccinated and that is positive ”, he says.

Ildefonso Hernández, spokesperson for the Spanish Society of Public Health and Health Administration (SESPAS), sees these measures as a last option. “I would exhaust all the convincing resources regarding vaccination and prevention measures beforehand. And I would make a good evaluation of the benefit-risk balance of each new measure to be implemented, so that counterproductive effects are not going to be obtained, such as increasing the rejection of vaccines ”, he concludes.