Resumption of flights to the United Arab Emirates know all the rules and conditions of travel ban: relaxation of flights between the United Arab Emirates and India

UAE relaxes travel ban to India Transit passengers allowed, separate lounge at airport, valid citizenship permit, entry will be allowed even if there is vaccination, strict rules not applicable to patients, officers health, students Abu Dhabi

Millions of people from India not only travel to the UAE for employment, but it is also a major transit hub. Due to the corona virus outbreak, flights between India and the United Arab Emirates were banned, but they have now been relaxed. The United Arab Emirates announced that from Thursday, August 5, the ban on flights from India to other places via the United Arab Emirates will be lifted. At the same time, vaccinated people holding valid UAE citizenship will also be allowed to travel.

Will be authorized from August 5

The National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) announced it on Tuesday. Besides India, the ban has also been lifted in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda. The NCEMA said on Twitter that passengers from countries where flights are prohibited will be allowed to transit from the airport starting August 5.

For this they will have to show the negative PCR test carried out 72 hours ago. Wherever these passengers need to go, they will also need to show approval of the clearance. There will be separate lounges at the airport for these people.

What rules for whom?

Emirates Airlines welcomed the government’s decision. The NCEMA said the entry ban for those people from India will also be lifted if they have valid citizenship and the administration considers fully vaccinated. However, these people will need to apply for an entry permit online before they can travel. They must also present a negative PCR test 48 hours before departure.

At the same time, there will be no need for vaccination for health workers, people working in the education or government sector or students and people undergoing medical treatment. Apart from that, people can also enter for humanitarian reasons without strict rules.