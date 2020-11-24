Retirement home for the elderly, caregivers and health workers, the first to receive the vaccine against the coronavirus

Posted: Tuesday, November 24, 2020 6:43 AM

The first coronavirus vaccines will arrive in Spain at the end of the year or the start of the next and the government’s intention is to start vaccination in January. The plan that the executive presents on Tuesday establishes priority vaccination groups.

Seniors living in residence:

The group of caregivers (social health workers) will also be present in this group to prevent possible contagion from reaching the most vulnerable population.

Personal health:

Frontline healthcare workers in the fight against COVID-19, not only to protect healthcare professionals, but also to stop transmission that can start in hospitals and health centers.

Over 65:

And that they are not in residences. They are considered to be more protected than those in the centers due to the poor circulation of caregivers.

Adults with chronic diseases:

Adults with chronic illnesses will be the second group to which the second shipment of drugs received by Spain will go.

People with severe disabilities:

Those who depend on a third party, and their caregivers, to avoid possible infection in this way.

Essential employees:

Employees of essential jobs such as police, firefighters, transport, cleaning …

Workers who cannot telework:

Like the reception staff, the stores.

Rest of the population:

Children are said to be the last to receive immunity, because while they may be transmitters, they suffer much less from the worst effects of the coronavirus.

The intention of Health is that by mid-2021, around 70% of the Spanish population, or around 30 million people, will be vaccinated, which would mean obtaining herd immunity.